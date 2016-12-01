Races

Common Wealth impresses

Common Wealth, La Dona, Fire Glow, Splendid Splasher and Ghoonj impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 1).

Outer sand:

600m: Call Me Maybe (A. Imran) 46. Easy.

1,000m: Ghoonj (rb), High Profile (Shobhan) 1-11, 600/44. They moved attractively. Rapid Advance (rb) 1-12.5, 600/45. Moved well.

1,200m: Common Wealth (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Integrated (Srinath) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

1,400m: Fire Glow (A. Imran) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Intrepid Warrior (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. La Dona (Srinath) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/44. A fine display.

1,600m: Splendid Splasher (Srinath) 1-57, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. A fine display.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: Massive Dynamics (S.K. Paswan), Amberlino (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished four lengths ahead. Criquette (R. Pradeep), Gifted (Irvan Singh) 1-37, (1,400-600) 50. They jumped out smartly. Love Is Life (S. Babu), Nostradamus (Rayan) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52. They took a level jump. Autocratic (S. John), Malana (D. Allan), Scarlet Princess (Irvan Singh) 1-35, (1,400-600) 48. Malana slightly missed the jump. Louisiana (P. Mani), Country’s Treasure (A. Imran) 1-34, (1,400-600) 50. They took a smart jump.

