Commodore impresses

Commodore and Synchronicity impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 5).

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o Lady Sergeant (T.S.Jodha) 38. Moved freely. Arc Of Passion (rb) 38. Ridden out. 2/y/o Aloha (V.Jodha), Lachlan (Ajinkya) 40. Pair level.

800m: Undisputed (V.Jodha), Dark Gold (Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Flying Dragon (T.S.Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Pollyana (Merchant) 53.5, 600/39.5. Good. Critics Choice (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. Victorio (S.J.Sunil) 52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Alfonso (Bhawani), Sail Past (B.Nikhil) 53, 600/40.5. They were pushed and former ended three lengths in front. Eiger’s Tiger (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Bottega Louie (S.Nayak), Wilshire (V.Jodha) 54, 600/38. They moved level freely.

1,000m: Exodus (Merchant), Way Ahead (Jethu) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Al Shamsheer (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Moved freely. Synchronicity (C.S.Jodha), She’s An Ace (S.Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Note former. Rodeo (S.J.Sunil), Simona (app) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They were pushed and former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o’s Lilibeth (Dashrath), Dance Of Fire (S.Kamble) 1-6, 600/38. Both were pushed and former finished five lengths ahead. Charging Tigress (S.Amit), His Master’s Vice (Parbat) 1-6, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

1,200m: Aeolus Maximus (B.Nikhil) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/55.5, 600/44. Stretched.

Outer sand

1,400m: Logic (Neeraj), Clementi (Parmar) 1-37, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Pair moved level freely.

1,600m: Commodore (Zervan), Mathaiyus (Kharadi) 1-49, 1,400/1-34, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Note former.

Race track

600m: Alfredo (S.Kamble) 38. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Lord Commander (rb), Arazan/Forest Fantasy (Santosh) 38. Former was three lengths superior.

800m: Bee Quirky (Nadeem), Komodo Dragon (Nazil) 51, 600/35.5. Former better. Adams Creation (rb) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Adele (Santosh), Ice Angel (rb) 51, 600/36. Both moved well. 2/y/o Moira (Mosin), Silver Edge (P.Naidu) 53, 600/38. Former superior. Beyond Forces (Merchant) 52, 600/37. Moved freely.

1,000m: Sawgrass (S.N.Chavan), Disraeli (rb) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Former superior. Golden Horde (S.N.Chavan) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/36.5. Moved well. Jeena (S.J.Sunil) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Retains form. Nightfall (Merchant), Palatial (Jethu) 1-3, 800/49.5, 600/35.5. Former who is in good shape finished a distance ahead. Q’ E’ D (Khalander) 1-3, 800/48.5, 600/34. Urged. In My Dream (Merchant), Reds Revenge (Jethu) 1-6, 800/51, 600/36. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished a length in front. Smoky Haze (S.Amit), Wildcard Warrior (Daman) and Zion (Parbat) 1-5, 600/37. Smoky Haze impressed. 2/y/o’s Skysurfer (Nazil), Texas Gold (Pradeep) 1-2, 800/47.5, 600/34. Both moved neck and neck freely. Note them.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: 2/y/o’s Hopelicious (Mosin), Manzanita (app) and Sagittarius (S.J.Sunil) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Hopelicious finished five lengths in front. Silken Eyes (Jethu), Shivalik Princess (Merchant) 1-11, 600/44. Pair easy. 2/y/o’s Ruffina (Sandeep), Stunner (Vishal) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Ritz (Pereira), Spontaneous Eddie (Raghuveer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. 2/y/o’s My Precious (S.S.Rathore), Golden Destiny (Oza) and Moonshine (V.Walkar) 1-8, 600/43. First and second named finished five lengths ahead of the last named. 2/y/o Hot Shot Hoty (H.G.Rathod), Mount Whitney (rb) and Macgyver (K.Kadam) 1-10, 600/43.5. They were easy. 2/y/o’s Ascension (Ajinkya), Samarjeet (Sameer) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They jumped out well and moved level freely. 2/y/o’s Sereno (S.Nayak), Yutaka (V.Jodha) 1-7.5, 600/41.5. Former better. 2/y/o Masquerade (Kharadi), 2/y/o Arashi (Parmar) and Baker Street (Zeeshan) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43. Trio moved freely. 2/y/o’s Solo Mission (Oza), Perfect Star (Bhawani) and Majestical (S.S.Rathore) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. They jumped out well and moved freely.

Mock race (Race track) - Dec. 4

1,200m: St. Andrews (Srinath), Congressional (Santosh), Spiridon (P.Naidu) and Gulfoss (T.S.Jodha) 1-12.5, 600/35.5. Nk, 6, 5. First and second named moved neck and neck freely.

1,400m: Sergeant Arms (Sandesh), Apache (Neeraj) 1-24, 600/34. Former easily finished a length in front.

1,600m: Myrtlewood (Parmar), Jubilant (K.Kadam) 1-37, 600/35.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead.

