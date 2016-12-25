Commodore and Relentless Pursuit please

more-in

Commodore and Relentless Pursuit pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Champagne (Sandesh) 40. Moved freely. Power Shadow (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Glorious Gift (Mosin) 53.5, 600/39.5. Slightly urged. Blitzkrieg (Daman) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/olds Lord Commander (Srinath), Forest Fairy (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair level.

1200m: Drogo (C.S. Jodha), Raees (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Relentless Pursuit (C.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1800m: Covert Action (K. Kadam) 2-10, 600/44. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

800m: Windsor Forest (Zervan), Starship (Parmar) 57, 600/42. Pair easy.

1000m: Jubilant (Neeraj), 2/y/o Cerrado (Kharadi) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They finished level freely. 2/y/olds Massimo (Neeraj) and Khartoum (Parmar) 1-11, 600/41. Pair level. 2/y/olds Counsellor (K. Kadam) and Lord Of The Sea (Kharadi) 1-8, 600/40. Former easily ended four lengths in front. Masterofbalantrae (Parmar), Book Thief (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/41.5. Pair level. 2/y/olds Roosevelt (Neeraj) and Glyndebourne (Kharadi) 1-8, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Franz Ferdinand (K. Kadam), Denny Crane (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 600/40. They moved well and finished level. Signor (Parmar), Arabian Storm (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1600m: Commodore (Zervan), Mathaiyus (Srinath) 1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/39. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Imitation Game (Parmar) 1-51.5, 1000/1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently.