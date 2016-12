Colombiana wins main event

more-in

Colombiana (Sandesh up) pips Alaindair to win the M.K. Ajatshatru Singh presents The Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy (Gr.2), the main attraction of Sunday’s (Dec. 25) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. D.A. Nanda, Mrs. Esha Nanda Bhojwani & Mr. Amitabh Nanda rep. Arion Horse Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Sultan Singh and trained by M. Narredu.

The results:

1. CONRAD PEREIRA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Royal Sapphire (Bhawani) 1, Alfredo (Santosh) 2, Tinogona (S.J.Sunil) 3 and Ventura (D.A.Naik) 4. Hd, 2-3/4, Sh. 1m 0.26s. Rs. 99 (w), 30, 16 and 15 (p). SHP: Rs. 54, FP: Rs. 664, Q: Rs. 1,228, Tanala: Rs. 2,934 and Rs. 1,006. Favourite: Zabisco. Owners: M/s. Hoshang J.Nazir, Jehangoo M.Nazir, S.T.Shivaprasad, Ms. Zinia Lawyer, Mr. Sameer H.Tapia, Dr. P.D.Motiwalla, M/s. G.Shewakramani, Mohan Chattaram. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. N.M.IRANI TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden, 2-y-o only: Timeless Deeds (T.S. Jodha) 1, Zanara (Zervan) 2, Gold Bond (Srinath) 3 and Wild Fire (Dashrath) 4. Snk, 1-1/4, 2. 1m 27.06s. Rs. 365 (w), Rs. 208 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 49, FP: Rs. 1,324, Q: Rs. 304, Tanala: Rs. 1,631 and Rs. 1,223. Favourite: Zanara. Owners: Dr. Adi R.Nazir, Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad, M/s. Mohan Chattaram, Hooshang K.Pashotan, Muneez Asif Poonawalla, Narendra Lagad & Sshaawn Horses. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

3. MUNCIPAL COMMISSIONER’S CUP (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Nifty (Parmar) 1, Joss (Bhawani) 2, Jazzmyn (Zervan) 3 and Daishonin (S.Amit) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4, 1/2. 1m 39.21s. Rs. 39 (w), 23 and 51 (p). SHP: Rs. 92, FP: Rs. 456, Q: Rs. 166, Tanala: Rs. 1,947 and Rs. 1,043. Favourite: Glorious Eyes. Owners: M/s. Rakesh R.Jhunjhunwala & Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. UTTAM SINGH TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Normandy (Trevor) 1, Sabiq (S.Kamble) 2, Sovereignsky (Sandesh) 3 and Flashing Honour (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1-1/4, 3, Snk, 1m 51.06s. Rs. 22 (w), 14, 30 and 18 (p). SHP: Rs. 134, FP: Rs. 221, Q: Rs. 234, Tanala: Rs. 1,254 and Rs. 351. Favourite: Normandy. Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. D.P. Adenwalla. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. EDGAR DESYLVA TROPHY (1,400m), rated 53 to 79: Charging Tigress (S. Amit) 1, Star Councillor (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Celtic Prince (J. Chinoy) 3 and Traherne (Zervan) 4. Not run: Avant Garde. 3/4, 1, Nk. 1m 24.59s. Rs. 153 (w), 26, 11 and 30 (p). SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 798, Q: Rs. 269, Tanala: Rs. 5,248 and Rs. 2,249. Favourite: Star Councillor. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia. Trainer: Magansingh P. Jodha.

6. M.K.AJATSHATRU SINGH PRESENTS THE MAHARAJA SIR HARISINGHJI TROPHY (Gr.2) (1,600m), 3-y-o & over: Colombiana (Sandesh) 1, Alaindair (Srinath) 2, Myrtlewood (Trevor) 3 and B Fifty Two (Suraj Narredu) 4. Sh, 1, 4-1/2. 1m 36.25s. Rs. 80 (w), 21, 10 and 15 (p). SHP: Rs. 44, FP: Rs. 239, Q: Rs. 44, Tanala: Rs. 214 and Rs. 115. Favourite: Alaindair. Owners: Mr. D.A. Nanda, Mrs. Esha Nanda Bhojwani & Mr. Amitabh Nanda rep. Arion Horse Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: M. Narredu.

7. JEHANGIR P.DUBASH TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Abbey (Suraj Narredu) 1, Double Nine (Sandesh) 2, Lady Danehill (Vishal) 3 and Maduro (Bhawani) 4. 3/4, 2, Nose. 59.34s. Rs. 33 (w), 15, 13 and 20 (p). SHP: Rs. 35, FP: Rs. 80, Q: Rs. 24, Tanala: Rs. 294 and Rs. 155. Favourite: Abbey. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P.Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd & Mrs. B.E. Saldhana. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 5, 25,036 (1 tkt.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 20,456 (11 tkts.).

Treble: Rs. 13,842 (2 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: Rs. 1,85,470 (carried forward).