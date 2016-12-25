City of Harmony triumphs

more-in

City of Harmony (L. Beuzelin up) won the R. Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup (1800m), the main event of the races here on Sunday (Dec. 25). The winner is owned by Mr. K. Thribhuvan Reddy and Mr. K. Vivek Reddy and trained by Satyanarayana.

The results:

1. GALACTICA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Manoveg (A.S. Pawar) 1, Born To Do It (Md. Ismail) 2, Bharat King (Mukesh Kumar) 3, Chester (Gopal Singh) 4. 3, 4 & 1/2. 1m 13.8s. Rs. 19 (w), 7, 8 and 15 (p), SHP: Rs. 25, FP: Rs. 105, Q: Rs. 68, Tanala: Rs. 559 (103 tkts.). Favourite: Royal Dynamite. Owner-Trainer: Mr. M. Srinivas Reddy.

2. HARIDWAR PLATE (1,400m), (Cat. II), 2-y-o only (Terms): That’s My Class (Akshay Kumar) 1, Lady In Lace (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Top Link (Deep Shanker) 3, Star Gazer (N.S. Rathore) 4. 2 & 3-1/2, Shhd. 1m 26.52s. Rs. 19 (w), 10 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs 83, Q: Rs. 46, Tanala: Rs. 158 (569 tkts.). Favourite: Top Link. Owners: M/s. Arshad Ali Khan Mohd., K. Rama Krishna, Mohamed Abdul Azeem and Mirza Ayub Baig. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

3. LOVEABLE PRINCESS PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Fair And Squre (C.P. Bopanna) 1, Bouncer (Sameeruddin) 2, Military Cross (B.R. Kumar) 3, Golden Phoenix (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 3-1/4, 1/2 & 1/2. 1m 07.59s. Rs 24 (w), 9, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs 19, FP: Rs 111, Q: Rs 43, Tanala: Rs. 440 (188 tkts.). Favourite: Bouncer. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthaiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

4. GALACTICA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Magnum (G. Naresh) 1, Platinum (Md. Ismail) 2, General Salute (Akshay Kumar) 3, Amazing Venus (B.R. Kumar) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 & Hd. 1m 14.14s. Rs. 187 (w), 16, 13 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 50, FP: Rs. 2,532, Q: Rs 1,149, Tanala: Rs. 10,668 (9 tkts.). Favourite: Avantika. Owners: M/s. G. Prabhakar Reddy, Steve Yong and Ms. Meka Ahelya. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

5. LOVEABLE PRINCESS PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Hunter’s Pride (Md. Ismail) 1, Catherine (B.R. Kumar) 2, Midnight In Paris (Sameruddin) 3, Garib Parwar (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 & Hd. 1m 07.41s. Rs. 37 (w), 11, 7 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs. 26, FP: Rs. 141, Q: Rs. 64, Tanala: Rs. 1,695 (32 tkts.). Favourite: Catherine. Owner: Mr. Bipin Kumar Vashista. Trainer: Faiyaz.

6. R. RAGHUPATHI REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 86 & over (Cat. I): City Of Harmony (L. Beuzelin) 1, Red Rambble (Gopal Singh) 2, Found Money (Akshay Kumar) 3, Tintinnabulation (P. Gaddam) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 & 1/4. 1m 52.36s. Rs. 8 (w), 6, 10 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs. 38, Q: Rs. 27, Tanala: Rs. 93 (1050 tkts.) Favourite: City of Harmony. Owners: Mr. K. Thribhuvan Reddy and Mr. K. Vivek Reddy. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

7. 1 EME CENTRE ROLLING TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Limitation (Aneel) 1, Penumatcha’s Pride (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Agusta Bombshell (A.M. Tograllu) 3, Brilliant (Deepak Singh) 4. 2-3/4, 1-2 & 1-3/4. 1m 41.49s. Rs 27 (w), 8, 17 and 14(p), SHP: Rs. 56, FP: Rs. 466, Q: Rs. 210, Tanala: Rs. 2,146 (34 tkts.). Favourite: Dahlois. Owner: Mr. M. Narayanan. Trainer: Satheesh.

8. ROMANTIC FANTASY PLATE (1,200m), 3 & 4-y-o only rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Double Charter (L. Beuzelin) 1, Scooby Dooby Doo (Ajit Singh) 2, Top Contender (Deep Shanker) 3, Breeze Of The South (A.S. Pawar) 4. 3-1/2, 1/2 & Hd. 1m 13.09s. Rs. 13 (w), 7, 10 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs. 85, Q: Rs. 44, Tanala: Rs. 287 (331 tkts.). Favourite: Double Charter. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: D. Netto.

9. SWEET GIRL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III): Good Confidence (B.R. Kumar) 1, Sefarina (P. Koushik) 2, Dawning Hope (A.A. Vikrant) 3, Golden Joy (K. Mukesh) 4. 1-1/2, 1 & Hd. 1m 15.22s. Rs. 14 (w), 8, 15 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 42, FP: Rs. 162, Q: Rs. 83, Tanala: Rs. 393 (226 tkts.). Favourite: Good Confidence. Owners: M/s. Premanand Sugandhi, Kodali Venkateswara Rao and T. Rakesh Reddy. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

Treble (i): Rs. 457 (84 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 2,019 (17 tkts.); (iii): Rs. 316 (200 tkts.).

Consolation Jackpot: Rs. 468 (280 tkts.).

Jackpot: Rs. 4,252 (72 tkts.).