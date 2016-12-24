City Of Harmony in fine trim

more-in

HYDERABAD: City Of Harmony, who is in fine trim, may score in the R. Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup (1,800m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 25).

1. GALACTICA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 12-45 p.m.: 1. Bharat King (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Manoveg (1) A.S. Pawar 59, 3. Chinese Thought (5) A.A. Vikrant 58.5, 4. Royal Dynamite (7) Ajit Singh 57.5, 5. Dragonstone (3) Kiran Naidu 56.5, 6. Born To Do It (6) Md. Ismail 55.5, 7. Surprise Party (8) Aneel 54.5 and 8. Chester (4) Gopal Singh 53.5.

1. Bharat King, 2. Monoveg, 3. Royal Dynamite

2. HARIDWAR PLATE (1,400m), (Cat. II), 2-y-o only (Terms), 1-15: 1. Gladstone (2) N. Rawal 55.5, 2. That’s My Class (6) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 3. Top Link (5) Deep Shanker 55.5, 4. Lady In Lace (3) Sai Kumar 54, 5. Rustom (1) G. Naresh 51.5 and 6. Star Gazer (4) N.S. Rathore 51.5.

1. Top Link, 2. That’s My Class

3. LOVEABLE PRINCESS PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 1-45: 1. Fair And Squre (8) C.P. Bopanna 62, 2. Military Cross (5) B.R. Kumar 62, 3. Vijays Triumph (2) Akshay Kumar 62, 4. Azazil (4) Ajit Singh 58.5, 5. Coral Springs (3) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 6. Proud Image (6) G. Naresh 57.5, 7. Bouncer (7) Md. Sameeruddin 53, 6. Golden Phoenix (9) A.A. Vikrant 53 and 9. Yet Another (1) Arshad Alam 52.5.

1. Fair And Squre, 2. Military Cross, 3. Yet Another

4. GALACTICA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2-15: 1. Moon Walker (6) C.P. Bopanna 60, 2. Avantika (7) Beuzelin 58.5, 3. Green Striker (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 4. Amazing Venus (2) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 5. Platinum (9) Md. Ismail 56.5, 6. Magnum (3) G. Naresh 55, 7. Rose Eternal (1) S.S. Tanwar 54.5, 8. General Salute (5) Akshay Kumar 54 and 9. Golden Adara (8) Ajit Singh 53.

1. Avantika, 2. Rose Eternal, 3. Amazing Venus

5. LOVEABLE PRINCESS PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Catherine (3) B.R. Kumar 62, 2. Midnight In Paris (4) Md. Sameeruddin 62, 3. Romantic Fire (6) A.A. Vikrant 62, 4. Aware (5) G. Naresh 59.5, 5. Garib Parwar (2) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 6. Trustful (9) N.S. Rathore 57.5, 7. Ondha Ondha Ondha (8) Koushik 56.5, 8. Globetrotter (7) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 9. Gun Barrel (10) Khurshad Alam 52.5 and 10. Hunter’s Pride (1) Md. Ismail 50.

1. Garib Parwar, 2. Trustful, 3. Romantic Fire

6. R. RAGHUPATHI REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 86 & over (Cat. I), 3-15: 1. Tintinnabulation (8) P. Gaddam 65.5, 2. Woman O War (6) Arshad Alam 63.5, 3. Rio Rojo (1) N. Rawal 57, 4. Supreme Fairy (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 5. Found Money (7) Akshay Kumar 55, 6. Red Rambble (2) Gopal Singh 54, 7. Vijay Vaishnavee (4) A.S. Pawar 52.5 and 8. City Of Harmony (3) Beuzelin 52.

1. City Of Harmony, 2. Found Money, 3. Woman O War

7. 1 EME CENTRE ROLLING TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Strengthandbeauty (2) Md. Sameeruddin 60, 2. Dahlois (9) A.S. Pawar 59.5, 3. Fabulous Jewel (5) Rohit Kumar 58, 4. Limitation (8) Aneel 58, 5. Canberra (4) Akshay Kumar 57, 6. Kalinda (3) Beuzelin 57, 8. Brilliant (7) Deepak Singh 56.5, 8. Agusta Bombshell (1) A M Tograllu 56 and 9. Penumatcha’s Pride (6) Sai Kumar 55.

1. Dahlois, 2. Kalinda, 3. Agusta Bombshell

8. ROMANTIC FANTASY PLATE (1,200m), 3 & 4-y-o only rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 4-15: 1. Double Charter (6) Beuzelin 60, 2. Breezeofthesouth (3) A.S. Pawar 59, 3. Top Contender (10) Deep Shanker 57.5, 4. Brilliant Twist (2) P. Gaddam 56.5, 5. Bharat Queen (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 54, 6. Charlie Brown (9) Sai Kumar 54, 7. Ruby’s Gift (11) N. Rawal 54, 8. Whispering Pines (7) A.A. Vikrant 53.5, 9. Charming Beauty (8) N.S. Rathore 51.5, 10. Queen To Rule (5) Ajeeth Kumar 50.5 and 11. Scooby Dooby Doo (1) Ajit Singh 50.5.

1. Breezeofthesouth, 2. Double Charter, 3. Top Contender

9. SWEET GIRL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 4-45: 1. Green Olive (11) R.B. Shinde 62, 2. Sefarina (13) Koushik 62, 3. Aalishaan (8) P. Gaddam 61, 4. Dawning Hope (4) A.A. Vikrant 61, 5. Good Confidence (12) B.R. Kumar 61, 6. Star Ruby (10) Beuzelin 61, 7. District Attorney (6) Ajit Singh 60.5, 8. Golden Joy (14) K. Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 9. Ta Ta (5) Khurshad Alam 57.5, 10. Cannon King (1) Kunal Bunde 57, 11. Play It Cool (7) Aneel 56.5, 12. Amaravathi (2) G. Naresh 55.5, 13. Noble Heights (9) Arshad Alam 54.5 and 14. Arracache (3) Deepak Singh 51.

1. Sefarina, 2. Dawning Hope, 3. Golden Joy

Day’s best: City Of Harmony

Double: Avantika — Breezeofthesouth

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr: (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9; Tla: all races.