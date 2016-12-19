Chase Your Dreams triumphs

more-in

Chase Your Dreams (Suraj Narredu up) clinched the Deccan Juvenile Million, the main event of the races held here on Monday The winner is trained by Laxman Singh and owned by Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan.

1. SILKY BABY PLATE (1,200m), Cat. II, maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Lady In Lace (N. Rawal) 1, Tootsie Roll (P. Trevor) 2, Zelus (Deep Shanker) 3, Creator (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-3/4, shd and 3. 1m 13.07s. Rs. 43 (w), 8, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 18, FP: Rs. 156, Q: Rs. 60, Tanala: Rs. 272. Favourite: Zelus. Owner: Mr. S. Prasad Raju. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

2. DECCAN JUVENILE MILLION (1,200m), 2-y-o only (Terms): Chase Your Dreams (Suraj Narredu) 1, Amorous White (P. Trevor) 2, Prince Caspian (P.S. Chouhan) 3, Exclusive Striker (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Hd, 3-1/2 and dist. 1m 11.95s. Rs. 8 (w), 5 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 11, FP: Rs. 12, Q: Rs. 8. Favourite: Chase Your Dreams. Owner: Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. SOLITAIRE PLATE (1,600m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90: Alameda (P. Trevor) 1, Western Wind (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Greek Star (Akshay Kumar) 3, Carolina Moon (A.A. Vikrant ) 4. Not run: Queen Of The Stars. Nk, 2-1/4 and hd. 1m 40.80s. Rs. 18 (w), 8 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 17, FP: Rs. 35, Q: Rs. 13, Tanala: Rs. 56. Favourite: Western Wind. Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L D`Silva.

4. STAR OF GWALIOR CUP (1,200m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Dancing Leaf (P. Trevor) 1, Dream Vision (Rohit Kumar) 2, Dream Girl (Suraj Narredu) 3, Paprika (C.P. Bopanna) 4. 4, 1 and nk. 1m 11.67s. Rs. 16 (w), 7, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 22, FP: Rs. 63, Q: Rs. 31, Tanala: Rs. 90. Favourite: Dream Girl. Owners: M/s. M. Rama Krishna Reddy & R. Vinayak Reddy. Trainer: L D`Silva.

5. POCHARAM CUP (1,400m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Batur (P.Trevor) 1, Mandy (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Negress Pearl (Akshay Kumar) 3, Pentagon (Khurshad Alam) 4. 3/4, 2 and 2-1/4. 1m 26.37s. Rs. 15 (w), 7, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 21, FP: Rs. 35, Q: Rs. 17, Tanala: Rs. 77. Favourite: Batur. Owners: M/s. Rajesh Sanghani, Prakash Babu & Vishnuvardhan Reddy Seri. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. CYNDY PLATE (1,400m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated upto 30: Jem Star (Ajit Singh) 1, Man Of The Series (Md Sameeruddin) 2, Golden Phoenix (A.A. Vikrant) 3, Blaze of Glory (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Not run: Pretty Star. Hd, dist and 3-3/4. 1m 28s. Rs. 23 (w), 8, 7 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 70, Q: Rs. 34, Tanala: Rs. 533. Favourite: Man Of The Series. Owner: Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Treble (i): Rs. 317 (130 tkts), (ii): Rs. 322 (310 tkts). Consolation: Rs. 98 (1500 tkts), Jackpot: Rs. 1825 (188 tkts).