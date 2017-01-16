Chase Your Dreams bags Darley Arabian Million

more-in

The Laxman Singh-trained Chase Your Dreams (Y.S.Srinath up) won the Darley Arabian Million, the main event of the races held here on Monday. The winner is owned by Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan.

1. MAKALU CUP (2,000m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Al Sadr (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Pentagon (K Sai Kiran) 2, Cannon Grey (Kiran Naidu) 3, Own Battle (N S Rathore) 4. 2-1/2, 8-1/4, 1-1/2. 2m 07.27s. Rs. 29 (w), 9, 10, 36 (p), SHP: Rs. 30, FP: Rs. 174, Q: Rs. 103, Tanala: Rs. 2599. Favourite: Own Battle. Owners: M/s.T. Rakesh Reddy, Premanand Sugandhi, B. Naveen Kumar & Ashok Rupani. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

2. NALOMA PLATE (1,200m), Cat. II, maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): On The Fire (P. Trevor) 1, Hope Is Eternal (Akshay Kumar) 2, Desert Moon (Y.S. Srinath) 3, Sam The Brave (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Hd, 1-1/2, 1/2. 1m 13.52s. Rs. 29 (w), 7, 8, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 28, FP: Rs. 209, Q: Rs. 82, Tanala: Rs. 517. Favourite: Desert Moon. Owner: Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy. Trainer: Sk.Waseem Ahmed

3. ATTRACTRESS PLATE (2,000m), Cat. II, 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Coruba (Abhishek S. Pawar) 1, Elysian (Suraj Narredu) 2, Limitation (Aneel) 3, Silvassa (Beuzelin Louis) 4. 1-1/4, hd, 6-3/4. 2m 07.77s. Rs. 29 (w), 7, 6, 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 22, FP: Rs. 71, Q: Rs. 20, Tanala: Rs. 204. Favourite: Elysian. Owners: M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs. Bindu C Zaveri, Miss Harsha N Desai & Miss Niti N. Desai. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

4. PLEASURE HUNT PLATE (1,100m), Cat. III, maiden 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Secret Art (Y.S. Srinath) 1, War Cry (Deepak Singh) 2, Mountain Of Light (Praveen Gaddam) 3, In Command (Md. Ismail) 4. 3/4, 3-1/2, 3-1/4. 1m 06.30s. Rs. 8 (w), 6, 8, 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 18, FP: Rs. 22, Q: Rs. 19, Tanala: Rs. 51. Favourite: Secret Art. Owners: M/s. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla and Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & M/s. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Mr. Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (1,400m), Cat. II, 4-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90: Ashwa Raftar (Suraj Narredu) 1, O Ms Akilah (P. Trevor) 2, Mangalyaan (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3, Kimono (N S Rathore) 4. Hd, 1/2, 5-1/2. 1m 25.28s. Rs. 9 (w), 6, 10, 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 28, FP: Rs. 35, Q: Rs. 22, Tanala: Rs. 262. Favourite: Ashwa Raftar. Owners: M/s. A.K. Jaiswal & Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

6. DARLEY ARABIAN MILLION (1200 m), 3-y-o only (Terms): Chase Your Dreams (Y.S. Srinath) 1, Autocratic (P. Trevor) 2, Turf Star (Suraj Narredu) 3, Kangra (Beuzelin Louis) 4. Nk, 1, 1-1/4. 1m 11.80s. Rs. 17 (w), 8 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 16, FP: Rs. 35, Q: Rs. 17. Favourite: Autocratic. Owner: Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. NELSTON PLATE (1,100m), Cat. III, 5-y-o & over, rated upto 30: Wonder Star (A M Tograllu) 1, Cruiser (Sai Kiran) 2, Racing Ruler (Kunal Bunde) 3, Golden Xanthus (Md Sameeruddin) 4. 1/2, 1, 2-3/4. 1m 07.36s. Rs. 28 (w), 11, 7, 37 (p), SHP: Rs. 24, FP: Rs. 101, Q: Rs. 41, Tanala: Rs. 1750. Favourite: Cruiser. Owner and trainer: Mr. Zoheb Shaikh.

Treble (i): Rs. 381 (143 tkts.), (ii): Rs. 139 (878 tkts.). Consolation: Rs. 130 (1451 tkts.). Jackpot: Rs. 1814 (243tkts.)