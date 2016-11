Celtic Prince impresses

more-in

Celtic Prince and Anvill Star impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 23).

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o’s Daughterofthesun (S.Sunil), Hells Bells (C.S.Jodha) 38. They were pushed.

800m: Classicus (Bhawani), Aspen (rb) 51, 600/39. Former superior. 2/y/o’s Rotterdam (Zervan), Kotor (Sandeep) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Dancing Phoenix (Sandeep), Impossible Dream (Pradeep) 52, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front. Art Deco (Sandeep), Ridgewood Star (Pradeep) 50, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o’s Phoenix Tower/Torque (Zervan), Excellent Art/Priceless Memories (Pradeep) 56, 600/41. Former was two lengths better.

1,000m: Comic Timing (Mahesh) 1-8, 600/41. Pressed. Spiridon (P.Naidu), Britain (rb) 1-9, 600/41. They ended level. Celtic Prince (Mahesh) 1-5, 600/40. Moved attractively. 2/y/o’s Zanara (Sandeep), Goldie’s Pet (Pradeep) 1-7, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Eternal Sunshine (Mosin), Safdar (Ikram) 1-9, 600/40. They finished level freely.

1,200m: D’Accord (Neeraj), Dem Sao (Khalander) 1-25, 600/41. They moved freely. Anvill Star (Khalander) 1-21, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand

600m: 2/y/o Texas Gold (Nazil) 42. Easy. Critic Choice (rb) 42. Easy.

1,000m: Cyclone (S.J.Sunil) 1-6, 600/38. Moved well.