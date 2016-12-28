Cataleya and Shadowfax please

more-in

Cataleya and Shadowfax pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 28).

Inner sand

800m: Miss Arazan (Jethu) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Cataleya (Jethu) 48, 600/35.5. Moved attractively. Marvel (V.Jodha), Ricardus (Ajinkya) 50.5, 600/37.5. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Pacific Dunes (Santosh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Ancient Glory (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Magic Dust (H.G.Rathod) 52, 600/39. Urged. 2/y/o’s Rotterdam (Zervan), Stunner (J.Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Latter was pushed.

1,000m: Uncle Scrooge (rb) 1-11, 600/45. Easy. Viking (Mahesh), Sindbaad (Altaf) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Star Scholar (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Thunder Down Under (Zervan) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Supreme General (P.S.Chouhan) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Motherland (Sandeep), Prominence (Vishal) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former was well in hand and finished four lengths ahead. Art Deco (J.Chinoy) 1-5, 600/39. Pushed. Golden Belle (Sandeep) 1-6.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Vulcan (Daman), Red Fort (Parbat) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40.5. Former superior.

1,200m: Thor Of Asgard (Yash Narredu), Flamboyant Flame (Shelar) 1-19, 1,000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. They were pushed and former finished three lengths ahead. Shadowfax (Pradeep) 1-18, 1,000/1-4, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Oscillation (Baria) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved well. Irises (Daman), Dazzle N Daze (S.Amit) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

1,800m: Friskey Whiskey (T.S.Jodha), Wildhorn (K.Kadam) 2-7, 1,600/1-52, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand

800m: 2/y/o Cerrado (Kharadi), Jubilant (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Pair level.

1,200m: Arlene (K.Kadam), Geranium (Neeraj) 1-25, 600/42. They were easy.

1,400m: Mathaiyus (Kharadi), Frosty (Parmar) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.

1,800m: Commodore (K.Kadam), Sherlock (Parmar) 2-11, 1,400/1-41, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Both moved freely.