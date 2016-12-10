Castanea, Namid, Autocratic, Romantic Star and Lord Darlington excel

more-in

Castanea, Namid, Autocratic, Romantic Star and Lord Darlington excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 10)

Outer sand:

600m: Scorching (M. Ravi) 44.5. Easy. Top Striker (Rayan) 45. Moved freely. Vivid Impression (Chetan G), Golden Success (rb) 45. They finished level. Diamond Green (Shobhan) 43.5. Note. Flying Prince (rb), Ghoonj (rb) 42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Topspot (B. Harish) 42. Pleased. Shobhana (rb) 43.5. Worked well. Streak Ahead (S. John), Cold Frontier (P. Trevor) 44.5. Former finished well ahead.

1000m: Concept Win (S. John), Tevoda (Antony) 1-15, 600/44. They moved together. Life Awaits (Samson) 1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Sheer Magic (P. Trevor), Duke Of Norfolk (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Export Quality (Chetan G) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Blazing Touch (rb) 1-12.5, 600/45.5. Moved well. Proudprince (Shobhan) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Castanea (S. John) 1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Beyond Reach (Antony), Areca Cruise (B. Harish) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Zala Princess (rb), All That’s Nice (M. Ravi) 1-14, 600/44.5. They worked well. Hot Star (rb) 1-16, 600/44. Easy. Spirit And Truth (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Star Formation (S.K. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Mystic Music (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Namid (Suraj), Zodiac (Cedric S) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Chemical Romance (Faisal), My Transcripts (Cedric S) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. They are in fine trim. Bonfire (Rayan), Granada (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They finished level. Virat (S. Shiva Kumar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41. eased up. Autocratic (P. Trevor), Duke Of Clarence (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Golden Nimbus (rb), Only Prince (Samson) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Coldstream (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently. Romantic Star (D. Allan), Day Flower (Shinde) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Find (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Fabulous (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Millrose (S. John), Setaglow (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Auriga (Samson) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Ice Glacier (D. Allan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Into The Spotlight (D. Allan), Secret Pursuit (Shinde) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Lord Darlington (D. Allan) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. A pleasing display. Towering Heights (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Talladega (Antony) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Pallas (S. John) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine nick. Legacy Dream (S. John) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy.