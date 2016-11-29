Captain Morgan shines

more-in

Captain Morgan, Hall Of Famer, Castle Key, Red Galileo and Haedi’s Folly shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 28).

Inner sand:

1,000m: Ravello (Manjunath) 1-9, 600/40. Extended. Omber Glaze (Ashok Kumar) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Flashy Touch (Rayan), Parting Shot (rb) 44. They shaped well. Majestic Style (Ashok Kumar) 45. Moved freely. Valentine Babe (Rayan) 44.5. Easy. High Hawk (rb) 44. Moved on the bit. Alexandrite (Antony) 43. Pleased.

1,000m: Master Of War (Srinath), Lion Of Heart (D. Patel) 1-15, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Scorching (Rayan) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Kristine (Darshan) 1-14, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Dream Star (D. Patel), Bora Bora (Srinath) 1-14, 600/43.5. Latter to note. Flamboyance (S.K. Paswan) 1-9.5, 600/43. Pleased. Rare Rhythm (A. Imran) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Rich Revival (Shobhan), 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Master Of Arts (A. Imran) 1-14.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Leopoldo (Arshad) 1-14, 600/44. Stretched out well. Red Galileo (A. Imran), Man Of Law (Raja Rao) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Trojan (Raja Rao), Tuscano (P. Mani) 1-10, 600/44. Latter finished two lengths ahead. Good Earth (P. Mani), Remington Steel (Raja Rao) 1-12, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rum Runner (Antony), Back Of Beyond (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Air Of Distinction (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Dubai One (rb) 1-13, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Light Of Magic (A. Imran) 1-13, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Aine (Srinath), Astrild (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43.5. Latter finished two lengths ahead. Skybound (P. Mani), Campfire (Raja Rao) 1-13, 600/44. They finished together.

1,200m: Captain Morgan (Srinath) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Honour (D. Patel), Tamara (Srinath) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. They moved attractively. Star Formation (S.K. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved impressively. Coraggio (Anjar) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Worked impressively. Hall Of Famer (D. Allan) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine nick. A Hearttoremember (rb), Thirtysixchamber’s (Arshad) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Tororosso (Anjar), Shivalik Fire (Selvaraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former impressed. Desert God (D. Allan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Referent (Manjunath) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Castle Key (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Haedi’s Folly (Srinath), Akha Teej (Irvan Singh) 1-30, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former showed out.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: A 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Divine Diamond) (Manjunath), Amazing Prince (S. Babu) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Latter slowly out. A 2-y-o (Multidimensional – Romantic Scene) (Prabhakaran), Fantasy Queen (Arshad) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. They took a level jump. Lord Buckingham (Darshan), Kruger Park (Adarsh) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out well. Amazing Redd (rb), Neymar (Jagadeesh), Auroa Borealis (rb) 1-16.5, (1,200-600) 34. First two named were the pick. El Matador (Rayan), Track Striker (Srinath) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished two lengths ahead. Secret Pursuit (D. Allan), Fjord (Irvan Singh), Galaxy Pegasus (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, (1,200-600) 35. First named impressed. A 2-y-o (Footstepsinthesand – Cailin Rinca) (Ashok Kumar), a 2-y-o (Mathematician – Karisini) (Chetan G) 1-24, (1,200-600) 35. Former finished three lengths ahead. High Admiral (A. Imran), Red Cedar (Ashok Kumar), Winsome (Chetan G) 1-19, (1,200-600) 36. First named pleased. Zubaida (Anjar), Sponge Bob (Selvaraj) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Hostess (Nazerul) 1-18, (1,200-600) 36. Jumped out well. Virat (Raghu), Ira (S. Shiva Kumar) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Braveheart (A. Imran), Hackett (P. Mani), Free Style (Raja Rao) 1-19, (1,200-600) 36.5. First two named impressed. Fabulous Touch (Manjunath), Scenic Park (S. Babu) 1-15.5, (1,200-600) 34.5. Former impressed. Kanthaka (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Emperor Cruise (Jagadeesh), Buckpasser Junior (Mallikarjun), Tickles (M. Kumar) 1-17.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named pleased.