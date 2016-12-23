Captain Morgan, Reference, Capo De Capi, Market Buzz and Sea Fairey impress
Captain Morgan, Reference, Capo De Capi, Market Buzz and Sea Fairey impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 23).
Inner sand:
1000m: Summerhill (rb) 1-6.5, 600/39. Moved attractively. Multi App (Cedric S) 1-7, 600/40. In fine nick. Moher (Janardhan P), Afore (rb) 1-8, 600/41. They moved freely.
Outer sand:
600m: Expert (Praveen S) 45.5. Easy. Shan Ben Aari (Arshad) 45.5. Moved well.
1000m: Sonic Star (Praveen S) 1-15.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Jersey Wonder (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Worked well. Sante Fe (rb), Winter Bloom (Rayan) 1-13.5, 600/43. They finished level.
1200m: Zucchero (Janardhan P), Colossal Movements (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Countrys Image (Md. Shoaib) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Countrys Treasure (Raja Rao) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral — Taxido) (Selvaraj), Shivalik Fire (Anjar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Market Buzz (Arshad) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Mission Blue (Arshad) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Mahogany (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Artorius (Raja Rao) 1-31, 1,000.1-14, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Skybound (A. Imran) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Capo De Capi (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved fluently. Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved well.
1400m: Trapezoid (S.K. Paswan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. War Envoy (Srinath) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved impressively. Boysterous (Janardhan P), Montenegro (rb) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. They shaped well. Anantara (Srinath), Sagrada (S.K. Paswan) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Former impressed. Areca Wonder (Antony) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. In fine shape. Sea Fairey (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Reference (Suraj) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A fine display.
1600m: Star Nijinsky (Srinath) 1-55, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Worked attractively. Azzurro (P. Trevor) 1-57, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Maintains form. Captain Morgan (P. Trevor) 1-53, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. Chef D’ Oeuvre (P. Trevor) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved freely.