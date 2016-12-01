Brahmachari shows out

more-in

Brahmachari and Pure Sin showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 1).

Inner sand

600m: Fabio (Jethu) 41. Easy. Ame (rb) 38.5. Moved freely. Shaoqing (P.Naidu), Princess Athena (A.Gaikwad) 40. Pair level. Makino (Parbat) 40. Easy. Unico Corazon (Zameer) 38.5. Moved freely. 2/y/o Xoxo (T.S.Jodha) 38. Moved freely. Texas Gold (app) 41.5. Easy.

800m: Riot Of Colours (H.G.Rathod) 52.5, 600/39. Urged. Cristo Boss (S.Kamble), Shivalik Skies (rb) 54, 600/39. Pair level. 2/y/o Man Of Word (S.Nayak), She’s All Mine (V.Jodha) 52.5, 600/39. Former superior. Power Shadow (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Raiden (V.Jodha), Ricardus (Ajinkya) 52, 600/38.5. They moved level freely. Holy Smoke (Zervan), 2/y/o Pathan (S.Sunil) 51, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Maduro (Bhawani), Master Of Trinity (Khalander) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Pure Sin (Pradeep), Art Deco (J.Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Note former. 2/y/o’s Admo (J.Chinoy), Gazino (S.S.Rathore) 53, 600/39. Former superior. Brothersofthewind (Hanumant) 52, 600/38. Urged.

1,000m: Glorious Angel (Sandesh) 1-7, 600/41. Moved freely. Alishas Pet (Sandesh) 1-5, 600/40. Moved well. Celestial Light (Hamir), Dhishoom (Pereira) 1-6, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Jefferson (V.Jodha), Magnificence (Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Both were well in hand and finished level. Britain (A.Gaikwad) 1-9, 600/41. Easy. Relentless Pursuit (Pereira), Sensex (Dashrath) 1-7, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Furious N Fast (S.J.Sunil) 1-6, 600/40.5. Moved well. 2/y/o Miss Moneypenny (Hamir), Frosted (Dashrath) 1-9, 600/40. Pair level. Headlines (S.K.Jadhav) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Brahmachari (Pereira) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Beach Game (rb) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Oscillation (Baria) 1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Gloriousus (Dashrath), Caprisca (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved level freely. 2/y/o Gdansk (Mahesh), Fearless Nadia (Altaf) 1-7.5, 600/41.5. Jack Frost (Sandesh) 1-8, 600/43. Pressed. Motherland (Sandeep), Impossible Dream (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1,200m: Way Ahead (Jethu) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Rosseau (Neeraj), Dem Sao (Khalander) 1-25, 600/41. Former was two lengths better.

Outer sand

800m: 2/y/o Lady Sergeant (T.S.Jodha) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1,000m: Mathaiyus (Kharadi), Anteros (Parmar) 1-10, 600/41. Pair easy. 2/y/o Cerrado (Kharadi), Jubilant (Parmar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.