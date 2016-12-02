Races

Bold March, Star Carnation excel

Bold March, Star Carnation, Shivalik Honour, Royal Sceptre, Namid and Satellite excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 2).

Inner sand:

1000m: Noble Flaire (rb) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Havelock Prince (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37. Eased up.

1400m: Salazaar (Selvaraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-17, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Galeno (rb) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Zodiac (Cedric S) 1-12, 600/42. Pleased. Strong Conviction (A. Velu), Star Lord (Prabhakaran) 1-14.5, 600/43. They moved freely. Arizona (Irvan Singh) 1-14.5, 600/40.5. Fit for the fray. Tutankhamum (Suraj) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well. Classic Cut (Selvaraj), Woodridge (Anjar) 1-14.5, 600/44. They finished level. Dazzling Bay (Manjunath) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Spot Light (Manjunath) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Star Carnation (Ashok Kumar) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine condition, note. Shivalik Honour (Suraj), Aerospeed (Prabhakaran) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Torosoro (Selvaraj), Fiorenzo (Anjar) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Siobhan (Arshad) 1-28, 1,000/1-3, 600/44. Moved impressively. Intrepid Warrior (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A good display. Al Faaris (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. One Man Show (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Castanea (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Possimpossible (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Shaped well. Royal Sceptre (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Namid (Mark) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: Cameron (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Satellite (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A good display. Buscadero (Arshad) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Masada (Rayan) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display.

1600m: Bold March (Ashok Kumar) 1-57, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A pleasing display.

