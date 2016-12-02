Bold March, Star Carnation excel

more-in

Bold March, Star Carnation, Shivalik Honour, Royal Sceptre, Namid and Satellite excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 2).

Inner sand:

1000m: Noble Flaire (rb) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Havelock Prince (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37. Eased up.

1400m: Salazaar (Selvaraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-17, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Galeno (rb) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Zodiac (Cedric S) 1-12, 600/42. Pleased. Strong Conviction (A. Velu), Star Lord (Prabhakaran) 1-14.5, 600/43. They moved freely. Arizona (Irvan Singh) 1-14.5, 600/40.5. Fit for the fray. Tutankhamum (Suraj) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well. Classic Cut (Selvaraj), Woodridge (Anjar) 1-14.5, 600/44. They finished level. Dazzling Bay (Manjunath) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Spot Light (Manjunath) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Star Carnation (Ashok Kumar) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine condition, note. Shivalik Honour (Suraj), Aerospeed (Prabhakaran) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Torosoro (Selvaraj), Fiorenzo (Anjar) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Siobhan (Arshad) 1-28, 1,000/1-3, 600/44. Moved impressively. Intrepid Warrior (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A good display. Al Faaris (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. One Man Show (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Castanea (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Possimpossible (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Shaped well. Royal Sceptre (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Namid (Mark) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: Cameron (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Satellite (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A good display. Buscadero (Arshad) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Masada (Rayan) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display.

1600m: Bold March (Ashok Kumar) 1-57, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A pleasing display.