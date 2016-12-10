Battalion wins Bangalore 2000 Guineas

more-in

Battalion (Suraj Narredu up) won the Bangalore 2000 Guineas, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Dec. 10). The winner is owned by Manjri Horse Breeds Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Pallon Shapoor Mistry & Mrs. Anneka Darashah and trained by Neil Darashah.

The results:

1. INFANTS PLATE (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only, (Terms): Apache Sunrise (Jagadeesh) 1, Bora Bora (P. Trevor) 2, Kambaku (S. John) 3 and Shivalik Honour (Suraj Narredu) 4. 2-1/4, 1 and 3. 1m 07.15s. Rs. 351 (w), 71, 12 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 39, FP: Rs. 993, Q: Rs. 325, Trinella: Rs. 2,501 and Rs. 883, Exacta: Rs. 5,340 and Rs. 3,433. Favourite: Kambaku. Owner: Mr. Manjunath B.S. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

2. PARFAIT AMOUR PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: Massive Dynamics (S.K. Paswan) 1, Summer Star (A. Ramu) 2, Active Grey (Arshad Alam) 3 and Fioroloco (Irvan Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and Lnk. 1m 28.23s. Rs. 56 (w), 23, 39 and 22 (p), SHP: Rs. 75, FP: Rs. 311, Q: Rs. 120, Trinella: Rs. 1,597 and Rs. 744, Exacta: Rs. 10,669 and Rs. 4,001. Favourite: Trojan. Owners: M/s. Rajan Aggarwal & Gautam Agarwal. Trainer: G. Sandhu.

3. HARANGI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Noble Flaire (S. John) 1, Possimpossible (Rayan Ahmed) 2, Wings Of Fortune (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Breaking Away (A. Ramu) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 14.61s. Rs. 21 (w), 13, 16 and 21 (p), SHP: Rs. 39, FP: Rs. 64, Q: Rs. 48, Trinella: Rs. 169 and Rs. 64, Exacta: Rs. 1,569 and Rs. 1,113. Favourite: Noble Flaire. Owners: M/s. K. Shasha Bindu Das, K. Balamukunda Das, K. Kamesh & Hiro G. Matai. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

4. BANGARPET PLATE (1,600m), rated 45 to 65: Multi App (Suraj Narredu) 1, Bazinga (Rajesh Kumar) 2, Cadillac Sky (A. Sandesh) 3 and Back Of Beyond (P. Trevor) 4. Lnk, 3/4 and 1. 1m 40.58s. Rs. 71 (w), 21, 68 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 274, FP: Rs. 3,271, Q: Rs. 1,174, Trinella: Rs. 7,392 and Rs. 1,515, Exacta: Rs. 12,852 and Rs. 3,856. Favourite: Cadillac Sky. Owner: Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: Darius.

5. SOVEREIGN CROWN PLATE (1,800m), rated 15 to 35: Masada (T.S. Jodha) 1, Lightning Attack (Irvan Singh) 2, Mission Blue (Arshad Alam) 3 and Winsomeness (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 2, 3/4 and Snk. 1m 54.41s. Rs. 91 (w), 23, 70 and 23 (p), SHP: Rs. 200, FP: Rs. 2,234, Q: Rs. 1,960, Trinella: Rs. 23,373 and Rs. 6,010, Exacta: Rs. 83,239. Favourite: Satinette. Owners: Mr. Gautam Makhija & Mr. Gurpal Singh. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

6. KANTEERAVA CUP (1,400m), rated 60 & above: Integrated (Irvan Singh) 1, Speed Hawk (Srinath) 2, Zucchero (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Quaker Ridge (S. John) 4. 6-3/4, 2-1/4 and Nose. 1m 25.02s. Rs. 95 (w), 23, 21 and 94 (p), SHP: Rs. 57, FP: Rs. 637, Q: Rs. 462, Trinella: Rs. 20,699 and Rs. 11,828, Exacta: Rs. 1,10,577 (carried over). Favourite: Siobhan. Owners: M/s. Darius R. Byramji, Rajan Aggarwal & Gautam Agarwal. Trainer: Darius.

7. BANGALORE 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o only, (Terms):

BATTALION (Phoenix Tower – Athlone) Suraj Narredu 1.

CAPTAIN MORGAN (Admiralofthefleet – Caprese) P. Trevor 2.

TOROROSSO (Red Giant – Paula’s Girl) Irvan Singh 3.

ATTORNEY GENERAL (Mull Of Kintyre – Perfect Tribute) A. Sandesh 4.

2, 1 and Lnk. 1m 37.64s. Rs. 84 (w), 26, 19 and 124 (p), SHP: Rs. 57, FP: Rs. 217, Q: Rs. 190, Trinella: Rs. 11,941 and Rs. 10,235, Exacta: Rs. 81,353 and Rs. 1,04,597. Favourite: Bold March. Owners: Manjri Horse Breeds Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Pallon Shapoor Mistry & Mrs. Anneka Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

8. PARFAIT AMOUR PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: Desert Gilt (A. Imran Khan) 1, Hurrah (Srinath) 2, Masters Glory (Jagadeesh) 3 and Arziki (Adarsh) 4. 2, 1-3/4 and Nk. 1m 28.74s. Rs. 22 (w), 14, 16 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 96, Q: Rs. 40, Trinella: Rs. 122 and Rs. 64, Exacta: Rs. 896 and Rs. 595. Favourite: Desert Gilt. Owners: M/s. K. Narayan & N. Shyam Sunder. Trainer: F. Sirajuddin.

9. HARANGI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Fourth Dimension (Srinath) 1, Prazsky (Chetan Gowda) 2, Youresohandsome (Jagadeesh) 3 and Private Paradise (Antony Raj) 4. Not run: Stellar Ambition. Lnk, 3-3/4 and 1. 1m 14.56s. Rs. 34 (w), 13, 18 and 28 (p), SHP: Rs. 46, FP: Rs. 221, Q: Rs. 116, Trinella: Rs. 801 and Rs. 287, Exacta: Rs. 1,206 and Rs. 362. Favourite: Private Paradise. Owners: M/s. Rajan Aggarwal & Gautam Agarwal. Trainer: G. Sandhu.

Jackpot: Rs. 60,087 (three tkts.); Runner-up: Rs. 7,574 (17 tkts.); Treble: (i): Rs. 3,517 (three tkts.); (ii): Rs. 13,532 (three tkts.); (iii): Rs. 673 (84 tkts.).