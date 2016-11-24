Balian impresses

more-in

Balian, El Fenix and Fire Glow impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 24).

Outer sand:

600m: Inter Flora (D. Allan) 44. In fine trim. Namid (Mark) 45.5. Easy. Ghoonj (rb) 44. Shaped well. Sante Fe (rb), Sea Dove (rb) 44. They finished level. Royal Sceptre (Mark) 45. Moved freely.

1,000m: Desert Gilt (Rayan) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Diamond Green (rb), High Profile (Shobhan) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved on the bit. Lord Buckingham (rb), Our Little Dragon (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved together. Balian (D. Allan) 1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased.

1,200m: Torch Bearer (D. Allan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. Bay Sunday (Rayan), Celtic Mist (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. They moved freely. All In (rb), Kristine (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1,400m: Rare Rhythm (A. Imran) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine shape. Fire Glow (A. Imran) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. El Fenix (Jagadeesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: Noble Flaire (Girish), Castanea (S. John) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 48. Former finished six lengths ahead. Bold Runner (B. Nayak) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Jumped out well. Reverberating (Rayan), Saffron Intense (Raghu) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished six lengths ahead. Iron Will (D. Allan), Areca Cruise (Antony), Autocratic (S. John) 1-34, (1,400-600) 48. Iron Will impressed. Shivalik Crown (Shobhan), Aguante (P. Surya) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 47. They jumped out smartly. Skybound (A. Imran), Remington Steel (Raja Rao) 1-34, (1,400-600) 49. Former finished four lengths ahead. Emperor Cruise (Jagadeesh), Rakshitha (M. Naveen) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51.5. They jumped out well. Nishan (rb), Tickles (rb), Buckpasser Junior (Ramesh K) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 1-1. They took a good jump.