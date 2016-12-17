more-in

Baashagar has an edge over his rivals in the Ch. Satyanarayana Rao Of Itkyal Memorial Cup (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 18).

GRAND PARADE PLATE (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 2-15 p.m: 1. All The Best (7) K. Mukesh Kumar 55, 2. Jumeira Express (1) Kuldeep Singh 55, 3. Apowerx (2) Kiran Naidu 53.5, 4. Cannon Dear (8) Kunal Bunde 53.5, 5. Little Royal (9) A. S. Pawar 53.5, 6. Plain Jane (4) Sai Kumar 53.5, 7. Snow Castle (5) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 8. Top Starchy (6) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5 and 9. Vancouver (3) Deepak Singh 53.5.

1. Vancouver, 2. Top Starchy, 3. Jumeira Express

PALAMPET CUP (2,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Coruba (7) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 2. Time To Climb (2) Gopal Singh 61.5, 3. Upon A Star (1) G. Naresh 60.5, 4. Vijay's Harmony (4) S. S. Tanwar 56.5, 5. Own Battle (6) N. S. Rathore 54.5, 6. Vijay's Empire (5) Deep Shanker 53.5, 7. Hal Chal (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 52.5 and 8. Bullish Approach (8) Sai Kumar 50.

1. Coruba, 2. Vijay's Empire, 3. Upon A Star

MEGHALAYA PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 3-15: 1. Naamdhari (3) Deep Shanker 60, 2. Vijay Vidyut (7) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Proud Image (4) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 4. Buckshee (6) G. Naresh 53, 5. Danielle (5) A. A. Vikrant 53, 6. Field Commander (2) Ajit Singh 53 and 7. Roma Rouge (1) K. Mukesh Kumar 53.

1. Vijay Vidyut, 2. Naamdhari, 3. Roma Rouge

CH. SATYANARAYANA RAO OF ITKYAL MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Baashagar (3) B. R. Kumar 60, 2. Morning Miracle (6) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Queen Of The Stars (2) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 4. Blossom (4) N. Rawal 56, 5. Military Belle (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 55 and 6. Movie Moghual (2) P. Gaddam 54.

1. Baashagar, 2. Morning Miracle

MALAKPET CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 4-20: 1. Lopamudra (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Rebellion (3) Sai Kumar 60, 3. Exclusive Beauty (10) Kiran Naidu 59, 4. Golden Arrow (8) B. R. Kumar 56.5, 5. Modern Sniper (11) Kunal Bunde 56, 6. Torremolinos (2) Akshay Kumar 55, 7. Aston Doulton (4) Md. Sameeruddin 54, 8. Khoshgel (9) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 9. Grand Canyon (1) G. Naresh 52, 10. Cloud Dancer (6) Deepak Singh 51.5 and 11. Sonic (7) N. Rawal 51.5.

1. Lopamudra, 2. Exclusive Beauty, 3. Torremolinos

TREASURE LEAF PLATE (1,100m), 5-y-o & over (whips not permitted), rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 4-55: 1. Symbol Of Pride (5) B. R. Kumar 60, 2. Sprint Legend (2) Md. Sameeruddin 59.5, 3. Kohinoor Grace (4) Kunal Bunde 58.5, 4. Par Excellence (1) Md. Ismail 57, 5. Symbol Of Glory (6) Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 6. Egyptian Wind (7) A M Tograllu 55 and 7. True Pearl (3) Sai Kiran 55.

1. Symbol Of Pride, 2. Kohinoor Grace, 3. Egyptian Wind

Day's best: Coruba

Double: Baashagar - Lopamudra

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; Tla: all races.