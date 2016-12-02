Azzurro claims Ashoka Chakra Cup

more-in

Azzurro (P. Trevor up) won the Ashoka Chakra Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Dec. 2). The winner is owned by United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd represented by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya and trained by S. Attaollahi.

The results:

1. PLANETARIUM PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20, 4-y-o & over: New Era (A. Imran Khan) 1, Reverberating (Janardhan P) 2, Dontworrymonday (S. Shiva Kumar) 3 and Thirtysixchamber’s (Arshad Alam) 4. 13-1/4, 2-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 17.54s. Rs. 41 (w), 16, 15 and 24 (p), SHP: Rs. 44, FP: Rs. 239, Q: Rs. 94, Trinella: Rs. 433 and Rs. 317, Exacta: Rs. 1,525 and Rs. 1,373. Favourite: Reverberating. Owners: M/s. Faraz Arshad & Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

2. RED BARON PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: My Transcripts (Cedric Segeon) 1, Attractive Bay (Arshad Alam) 2, Goodwill Warrior (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Wild Wild Angels (Darshan) 4. 2, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 30.88s. Rs. 34 (w), 14, 41 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 160, FP: Rs. 644, Q: Rs. 370, Trinella: Rs. 3,540 and Rs. 708, Exacta: Rs. 93,427. Favourite: Ravelnation. Owners: M/s. B. Vijeth Bhandari, Prashanth Raj. N & Neil Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

3. KENTUCKY PLATE (1,200m), Maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Zafran (David Allan) 1, Six Degrees (P. Trevor) 2, Grecian Light (Anjar Alam) 3 and Star Line (A. Imran Khan) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and Snk. 1m 16.79s. Rs. 48 (w), 16, 15 and 23 (p), SHP: Rs. 47, FP: Rs. 108, Q: Rs. 50, Trinella: Rs. 606 and Rs. 340, Exacta: Rs. 3,752 and Rs. 2,055. Favourite: Six Degrees. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

4. DHARWAR PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: Sans Escala (P. Trevor) 1, Santorini Secret (Srinath) 2, Zafrina (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Skybound (A. Imran Khan) 4. 6-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 17.07s. Rs. 22 (w), 13, 14 and 15 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 66, Q: Rs. 38, Trinella: Rs. 85 and Rs. 38, Exacta: Rs. 463 and Rs. 496. Favourite: Sans Escale. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd rep. by Mr & Mrs. Vijay Mallya. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. HOYSALA TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 45 to 65, 4-y-o & over: Ayrton (S. John) 1, Super Success (Srinath) 2, Royal Defence (A. Imran Khan) 3 and El Fenix (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Czar Rule. 1-1/4, 4 and 1-1/4. 1m 29.11s. Rs. 19 (w), 12, 17 and 34 (p), SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 60, Q: Rs. 45, Trinella: Rs. 362 and Rs. 129, Exacta: Rs. 1,209 and Rs. 433. Favourite: Ayrton. Owner: Mr. M. Sudhakar Reddy. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

6. ASHOKA CHAKRA CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over (Terms): Azzurro (P. Trevor) 1, Blazing Touch (A. Imran Khan) 2, Let The Lion Roar (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Star Formation (T.S. Jodha) 4. 4, Shd and 2. 1m 56.70s. Rs. 14 (w), 12 and 105 (p), SHP: Rs. 198, FP: Rs. 193, Q: Rs. 152, Trinella: Rs. 384 and Rs. 85, Exacta: Rs. 931 and Rs. 733. Favourite: Azzurro. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd rep. by Mr & Mrs. Vijay Mallya. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. RED BARON PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Hostess (K.G. Steyn) 1, Afore (Janardhan P) 2, Yellowzone (Arshad Alam) 3 and Adriphos (Rayan Ahmed) 4. Nk, 3-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 30.52s. Rs. 90 (w), 22, 44 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 138, FP: Rs. 1,624, Q: Rs. 1,103, Trinella: Rs. 6,034 and Rs. 2,069, Exacta: Rs. 86,418 and Rs. 12,345. Favourite: Amazing Skill. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Pallon Shapoor Mistry. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

8. HOYSALA TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 45 to 65, 4-y-o & over: Native Elements (Suraj Narredu) 1, Mariko (Jagadeesh) 2, Back Of Beyond (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Amazing Redd (Ashok Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 30.01s. Rs. 166 (w), 43, 37 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 104, FP: Rs. 1,019, Q: Rs. 513, Trinella: Rs. 4,543 and Rs. 1,484, Exacta: Rs. 56,756. Favourite: Majestic Style. Owners: Mrs. Radhika Narredu & Mr. Mohammed Ikram. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

Jackpot: Rs. 5,407 (89 tkts.); Runner-up: Rs. 188 (1,097 tkts.); Treble (i): Rs. 250 (58 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 1,171 (21 tkts.).