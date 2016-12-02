Azzurro claims Ashoka Chakra Cup
Azzurro (P. Trevor up) won the Ashoka Chakra Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Dec. 2). The winner is owned by United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd represented by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya and trained by S. Attaollahi.
The results:
1. PLANETARIUM PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20, 4-y-o & over: New Era (A. Imran Khan) 1, Reverberating (Janardhan P) 2, Dontworrymonday (S. Shiva Kumar) 3 and Thirtysixchamber’s (Arshad Alam) 4. 13-1/4, 2-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 17.54s. Rs. 41 (w), 16, 15 and 24 (p), SHP: Rs. 44, FP: Rs. 239, Q: Rs. 94, Trinella: Rs. 433 and Rs. 317, Exacta: Rs. 1,525 and Rs. 1,373. Favourite: Reverberating. Owners: M/s. Faraz Arshad & Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.
2. RED BARON PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: My Transcripts (Cedric Segeon) 1, Attractive Bay (Arshad Alam) 2, Goodwill Warrior (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Wild Wild Angels (Darshan) 4. 2, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 30.88s. Rs. 34 (w), 14, 41 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 160, FP: Rs. 644, Q: Rs. 370, Trinella: Rs. 3,540 and Rs. 708, Exacta: Rs. 93,427. Favourite: Ravelnation. Owners: M/s. B. Vijeth Bhandari, Prashanth Raj. N & Neil Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.
3. KENTUCKY PLATE (1,200m), Maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Zafran (David Allan) 1, Six Degrees (P. Trevor) 2, Grecian Light (Anjar Alam) 3 and Star Line (A. Imran Khan) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and Snk. 1m 16.79s. Rs. 48 (w), 16, 15 and 23 (p), SHP: Rs. 47, FP: Rs. 108, Q: Rs. 50, Trinella: Rs. 606 and Rs. 340, Exacta: Rs. 3,752 and Rs. 2,055. Favourite: Six Degrees. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.
4. DHARWAR PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: Sans Escala (P. Trevor) 1, Santorini Secret (Srinath) 2, Zafrina (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Skybound (A. Imran Khan) 4. 6-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 17.07s. Rs. 22 (w), 13, 14 and 15 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 66, Q: Rs. 38, Trinella: Rs. 85 and Rs. 38, Exacta: Rs. 463 and Rs. 496. Favourite: Sans Escale. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd rep. by Mr & Mrs. Vijay Mallya. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.
5. HOYSALA TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 45 to 65, 4-y-o & over: Ayrton (S. John) 1, Super Success (Srinath) 2, Royal Defence (A. Imran Khan) 3 and El Fenix (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Czar Rule. 1-1/4, 4 and 1-1/4. 1m 29.11s. Rs. 19 (w), 12, 17 and 34 (p), SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 60, Q: Rs. 45, Trinella: Rs. 362 and Rs. 129, Exacta: Rs. 1,209 and Rs. 433. Favourite: Ayrton. Owner: Mr. M. Sudhakar Reddy. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.
6. ASHOKA CHAKRA CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over (Terms): Azzurro (P. Trevor) 1, Blazing Touch (A. Imran Khan) 2, Let The Lion Roar (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Star Formation (T.S. Jodha) 4. 4, Shd and 2. 1m 56.70s. Rs. 14 (w), 12 and 105 (p), SHP: Rs. 198, FP: Rs. 193, Q: Rs. 152, Trinella: Rs. 384 and Rs. 85, Exacta: Rs. 931 and Rs. 733. Favourite: Azzurro. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd rep. by Mr & Mrs. Vijay Mallya. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.
7. RED BARON PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Hostess (K.G. Steyn) 1, Afore (Janardhan P) 2, Yellowzone (Arshad Alam) 3 and Adriphos (Rayan Ahmed) 4. Nk, 3-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 30.52s. Rs. 90 (w), 22, 44 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 138, FP: Rs. 1,624, Q: Rs. 1,103, Trinella: Rs. 6,034 and Rs. 2,069, Exacta: Rs. 86,418 and Rs. 12,345. Favourite: Amazing Skill. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Pallon Shapoor Mistry. Trainer: Neil Darashah.
8. HOYSALA TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 45 to 65, 4-y-o & over: Native Elements (Suraj Narredu) 1, Mariko (Jagadeesh) 2, Back Of Beyond (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Amazing Redd (Ashok Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 30.01s. Rs. 166 (w), 43, 37 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 104, FP: Rs. 1,019, Q: Rs. 513, Trinella: Rs. 4,543 and Rs. 1,484, Exacta: Rs. 56,756. Favourite: Majestic Style. Owners: Mrs. Radhika Narredu & Mr. Mohammed Ikram. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.
Jackpot: Rs. 5,407 (89 tkts.); Runner-up: Rs. 188 (1,097 tkts.); Treble (i): Rs. 250 (58 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 1,171 (21 tkts.).