Races

Aurora Australis impresses

more-in

Aurora Australis, Zanara and Maduro impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 19).

Inner sand

600m: Sir Song (Parbat), Red Fort (S.Amit) 39. They finished level freely. Relentless Pursuit (Hamir) 39. Easy.

800m: Makino (Dashrath), Divine Hope (Daman) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely. Eternal Glory (S.S.Rathore), Mighty Warrior (Oza) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Travieso (D.A.Naik) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Classicus (Bhawani), Adeline (rb) 50, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Pillatus (rb) 55, 600/42. Easy. Kiss From A Rose (Mahesh) 52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Eiger’s Tiger (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Rochester (V.Jodha), Yutaka (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Furious N Fast (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Alfonso (app), Junoon (B.Nikhil) 53.5, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Lady Danehill (Pradeep), Prominence (Sandeep) 50, 600/37.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Juggernaut (Dashrath), Rider On The Storm (rb) 51, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Panatela (Bhawani), Oslo Court (rb) 54, 600/41. Former better. Dem Sao (Neeraj) 56, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Sky Surfer (Pradeep) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well.

1,000m: Airco (Zervan) 1-6, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o God’s Own (Dashrath), Incentio (rb) 1-8, 600/40. Former superior. Zanara (Pradeep) 1-2, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Maduro (Bhawani), Master Of Trinity (Khalander) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former is in good shape and easily finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/o Excellent Gold (Kamble), Gunga Din (B.Nikhil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Rosella (C.S.Jodha) 1-3, 800/49.5, 600/37. Moved attractively. Sydney Harbour (Sandeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Kitty Hawk (S.Amit), Bounty Queen (Daman) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. Alaindair (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Covert Action (H.G.Rathod), 2/y/o Macgyver (K.Kadam) 1-10, 600/42. Pair level. 2/y/o’s Sereno (V.Jodha), Samarjeet (Sameer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Sheer Belief (Nazil) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Pressed.

1,200m: B Fifty Two (Zervan) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Hypothesis (Bhawani), Q’ E’ D (Khalander) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Gloriosus (Pereira), Gold Bond (Hamir) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Note former.

1,600m: Aurora Australis (Kharadi) 1-45.5, 1,400/1-31, 1,200/1-18, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Stretched out well.

Outer sand

800m: Avant Garde (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1,000m: Nutcracker (Kharadi) 1600/600m 1-9. Easy. 2/y/o La Magnifique (Neeraj), Enlighten Me (Khalander) 1-9, 600/41. Former superior.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Nightfall (Altaf), 2/y/o We Break The Rules (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They finished level freely. Colour Therapy (Pereira) 1-9, 600/42.5. Easy. 2/y/o’s Big Sur (S.J.Sunil), Abbeyroad (app) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Coat Of Arms (app) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Angels Touch (S.S.Rathore), Queens Best (V.Walkar) 1-9, 600/41. Pair level. 2/y/o’s Gallant Knight (Oza), Secret Harmony (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. They were easy. Asahi (K.Kadam) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Colombiana (Shelar), Chizzler (Mosin) 1-10, 600/44. They jumped out well. Shining Noon (Sandeep) 1-6, 800/53, 600/42. Moved freely. Lachlan (Ajinkya), 2/y/o Aloha (V.Jodha) 1-8, 600/42. Former better. Smoky Haze (Parbat), Adams Land (S.Amit) 1-9, 600/42. They finished level freely. 2/y/o’s Timeless (V.Jodha), Bottega Louie (Ajinkya) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level.

Mock race (Race track) - Dec. 18

1,200m: Paramour (Vishal), Wild Jack (Parmar), Regal Shot (Bhawani) and Smart Vision (S.S.Rathore) 1-12, 600/36. 3, 6, 8. Paramour won comfortably.

Second mock race

1,400m: Hunting Pleasure (P.Naidu), Scion (C.S.Jodha) 1-27, 600/37.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2016 3:39:46 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Aurora-Australis-impresses/article16904729.ece

© The Hindu