Aurora Australis impresses

Aurora Australis, Zanara and Maduro impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 19).

Inner sand

600m: Sir Song (Parbat), Red Fort (S.Amit) 39. They finished level freely. Relentless Pursuit (Hamir) 39. Easy.

800m: Makino (Dashrath), Divine Hope (Daman) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely. Eternal Glory (S.S.Rathore), Mighty Warrior (Oza) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Travieso (D.A.Naik) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Classicus (Bhawani), Adeline (rb) 50, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Pillatus (rb) 55, 600/42. Easy. Kiss From A Rose (Mahesh) 52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Eiger’s Tiger (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Rochester (V.Jodha), Yutaka (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Furious N Fast (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Alfonso (app), Junoon (B.Nikhil) 53.5, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Lady Danehill (Pradeep), Prominence (Sandeep) 50, 600/37.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Juggernaut (Dashrath), Rider On The Storm (rb) 51, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Panatela (Bhawani), Oslo Court (rb) 54, 600/41. Former better. Dem Sao (Neeraj) 56, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Sky Surfer (Pradeep) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well.

1,000m: Airco (Zervan) 1-6, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o God’s Own (Dashrath), Incentio (rb) 1-8, 600/40. Former superior. Zanara (Pradeep) 1-2, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Maduro (Bhawani), Master Of Trinity (Khalander) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former is in good shape and easily finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/o Excellent Gold (Kamble), Gunga Din (B.Nikhil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Rosella (C.S.Jodha) 1-3, 800/49.5, 600/37. Moved attractively. Sydney Harbour (Sandeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Kitty Hawk (S.Amit), Bounty Queen (Daman) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. Alaindair (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Covert Action (H.G.Rathod), 2/y/o Macgyver (K.Kadam) 1-10, 600/42. Pair level. 2/y/o’s Sereno (V.Jodha), Samarjeet (Sameer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Sheer Belief (Nazil) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Pressed.

1,200m: B Fifty Two (Zervan) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Hypothesis (Bhawani), Q’ E’ D (Khalander) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Gloriosus (Pereira), Gold Bond (Hamir) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Note former.

1,600m: Aurora Australis (Kharadi) 1-45.5, 1,400/1-31, 1,200/1-18, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Stretched out well.

Outer sand

800m: Avant Garde (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1,000m: Nutcracker (Kharadi) 1600/600m 1-9. Easy. 2/y/o La Magnifique (Neeraj), Enlighten Me (Khalander) 1-9, 600/41. Former superior.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Nightfall (Altaf), 2/y/o We Break The Rules (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They finished level freely. Colour Therapy (Pereira) 1-9, 600/42.5. Easy. 2/y/o’s Big Sur (S.J.Sunil), Abbeyroad (app) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Coat Of Arms (app) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Angels Touch (S.S.Rathore), Queens Best (V.Walkar) 1-9, 600/41. Pair level. 2/y/o’s Gallant Knight (Oza), Secret Harmony (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. They were easy. Asahi (K.Kadam) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Colombiana (Shelar), Chizzler (Mosin) 1-10, 600/44. They jumped out well. Shining Noon (Sandeep) 1-6, 800/53, 600/42. Moved freely. Lachlan (Ajinkya), 2/y/o Aloha (V.Jodha) 1-8, 600/42. Former better. Smoky Haze (Parbat), Adams Land (S.Amit) 1-9, 600/42. They finished level freely. 2/y/o’s Timeless (V.Jodha), Bottega Louie (Ajinkya) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level.

Mock race (Race track) - Dec. 18

1,200m: Paramour (Vishal), Wild Jack (Parmar), Regal Shot (Bhawani) and Smart Vision (S.S.Rathore) 1-12, 600/36. 3, 6, 8. Paramour won comfortably.

Second mock race

1,400m: Hunting Pleasure (P.Naidu), Scion (C.S.Jodha) 1-27, 600/37.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.