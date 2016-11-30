Aster Rose excels

more-in

Aster Rose, Emperador, Super Sunshine, Jayadratha and Smile Stone excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 30).

Inner sand:

1,200m: Adulation (Faisal) 1-18, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Emperador (Faisal) 41.5. Moved fluently. Papadokia (rb) 44. Shaped well. Areca Wonder (rb) 44. In fine trim. Emancipation (M. Naveen) 43.5. Worked well.

1,000m: Way We Were (S.K. Paswan) 1-14.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Crazy Pineapple (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Only Prince (Arshad) 1-14, 600/44.5. Easy. Aster Rose (D. Allan) 1-11, 600/41.5. A fine display. High Profile (rb), Rich Revival (Shobhan) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. They moved fluently. Adriphos (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved well. Super Sunshine (Arshad), Sir Majestic (A. Velu) 1-11, 600/42.5. Former showed out.

1,200m: Golden Nimbus (Shobhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Blazing Touch (Shobhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Smile Stone (M. Naveen), Cool Baby (M. Kumar) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former impressed. Ghoonj (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Jayadratha (Faisal) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Eragon (D. Allan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine trim. Zucchero (Janardhan P) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.