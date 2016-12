Arizona pleases

more-in

Arizona, Ace Badraan and Zubaida pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 19).

Outer sand:

600m: Noble Emperor (M. Naveen), Buckpassar Junior (M. Kumar) 45.5. They moved well.

1,000m: Ace Badraan (Selvaraj), Zubaida (Anjar) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. They moved fluently. Arizona (Irvan Singh) 1-15.5, 600/42. Pleased. Remington Steel (Raja Rao), Braveheart (A. Imran) 1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1,200m: Skybound (A. Imran), Man Of Law (Raja Rao) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished well ahead. Noble Splendor (A. Imran) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Surnaturel (Sahanawaz) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

Outer sand – Dec. 18:

1,000m: Erstklassig (Jagadeesh), Aafrikaan (Irvan Singh) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Phoenix Falcon (Prabhakaran) 1-13.5, 600/44. In fine nick.

1,200m: Jayadratha (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Haedi’s Folly (Irvan Singh), Aizaan (Jagadeesh) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former put up a fine display. Magistero (Ashok Kumar) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Silver Chieftan (Sahanawaz) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

1,400m: Emperador (Irvan Singh) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved attractively.