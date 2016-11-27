Anvill Star shows out

more-in

Anvill Star and Star Councillor showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 27).

Inner sand

600m: Marvel (V.Jodha), Beneficial (Ajinkya) 39. They were level. 2/y/o In The Stars (Merchant), Wizard Of Odds (Jethu) 39. Former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/o’s Malavika (A.Gaikwad), Silver Angel (C.S.Jodha) 40. Former better. 2/y/o’s Double Trouble (C.S.Jodha), Bonito (A.Gaikwad) 40. They ended level.

800m: Anvill Star (Bhawani) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Korol (C.S.Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Captain (S.Sunil), Furiosa (Roushan) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely.

1,000m: Sovereignsky (J.Chinoy), Flamboyant Flame (Shelar) 1-6, 600/39. Former superior. Mzuri (Raghuveer), Daydreamer (Zervan) 1-9, 600/40. Pair moved freely. Aspen (Bhawani) 1-7, 600/40. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Sir Percy Blakeney (Zervan), Baker Street (Parmar) 1-9, 600/40. Former was a length better. Star Councillor (P.S.Chouhan) 1-4, 600/38. Moved attractively. Forest Flair (S.S.Rathore) 1-6, 600/38. Pressed.

1,200m: Shaoqing (P.Naidu), Free Speech (A.Gaikwad) 1-22, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand

800m: The Unicorn (Kharadi) 55, 600/42. Easy. Chef D’Oeuvre (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Easy. Anteros (Trevor) 56, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o’s Masquerade (Kharadi), Arashi (Trevor) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Simon Says (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Stari Grad (Zervan), Dixieland (Neeraj) 55, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/o’s Fortitude (Kharadi), La Motte (Parmar) 56, 600/41. Pair level. 2/y/o’s Zenon (Kharadi), Lord Of The Sea (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Both were easy. 2/y/o Texas Gold (Nazil), Sheer Belief (Pradeep) 54, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1,000m: Nutcracker (Parmar) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o’s Cerrado (Parmar), Jubilant (Kharadi) 1-9, 600/42. Former superior. Arabian Storm (Trevor), Signor (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/43. Pair level. Othelo (Parmar), Logic (Trevor) 1-9, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Mathaiyus (Kharadi), Courtship (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/40. Normandy (Parmar), Yanna Rascala (Trevor) 1-8, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

1,200m: Zachary (Parmar) 1-25, 600/43. Easy. Imitation Game (Parmar) 1-24, 600/41. Moved freely. Myrtlewood (Kharadi) 1-22, 600/38. Moved well. Sherlock (Zervan), Trevelyan (Neeraj) 1-24, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Germanicus (Kharadi), Miss Saigon (Neeraj) 1-23, 600/40. Former is in good shape.

1,400m: San Martino (Trevor), Masterofbalantrae (Kharadi) 1-39, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.