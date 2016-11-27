Races

Anvill Star shows out

more-in

Anvill Star and Star Councillor showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 27).

Inner sand

600m: Marvel (V.Jodha), Beneficial (Ajinkya) 39. They were level. 2/y/o In The Stars (Merchant), Wizard Of Odds (Jethu) 39. Former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/o’s Malavika (A.Gaikwad), Silver Angel (C.S.Jodha) 40. Former better. 2/y/o’s Double Trouble (C.S.Jodha), Bonito (A.Gaikwad) 40. They ended level.

800m: Anvill Star (Bhawani) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Korol (C.S.Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Captain (S.Sunil), Furiosa (Roushan) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely.

1,000m: Sovereignsky (J.Chinoy), Flamboyant Flame (Shelar) 1-6, 600/39. Former superior. Mzuri (Raghuveer), Daydreamer (Zervan) 1-9, 600/40. Pair moved freely. Aspen (Bhawani) 1-7, 600/40. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Sir Percy Blakeney (Zervan), Baker Street (Parmar) 1-9, 600/40. Former was a length better. Star Councillor (P.S.Chouhan) 1-4, 600/38. Moved attractively. Forest Flair (S.S.Rathore) 1-6, 600/38. Pressed.

1,200m: Shaoqing (P.Naidu), Free Speech (A.Gaikwad) 1-22, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand

800m: The Unicorn (Kharadi) 55, 600/42. Easy. Chef D’Oeuvre (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Easy. Anteros (Trevor) 56, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o’s Masquerade (Kharadi), Arashi (Trevor) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Simon Says (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Stari Grad (Zervan), Dixieland (Neeraj) 55, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/o’s Fortitude (Kharadi), La Motte (Parmar) 56, 600/41. Pair level. 2/y/o’s Zenon (Kharadi), Lord Of The Sea (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Both were easy. 2/y/o Texas Gold (Nazil), Sheer Belief (Pradeep) 54, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1,000m: Nutcracker (Parmar) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o’s Cerrado (Parmar), Jubilant (Kharadi) 1-9, 600/42. Former superior. Arabian Storm (Trevor), Signor (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/43. Pair level. Othelo (Parmar), Logic (Trevor) 1-9, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Mathaiyus (Kharadi), Courtship (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/40. Normandy (Parmar), Yanna Rascala (Trevor) 1-8, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

1,200m: Zachary (Parmar) 1-25, 600/43. Easy. Imitation Game (Parmar) 1-24, 600/41. Moved freely. Myrtlewood (Kharadi) 1-22, 600/38. Moved well. Sherlock (Zervan), Trevelyan (Neeraj) 1-24, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Germanicus (Kharadi), Miss Saigon (Neeraj) 1-23, 600/40. Former is in good shape.

1,400m: San Martino (Trevor), Masterofbalantrae (Kharadi) 1-39, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2016 7:32:48 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Anvill-Star-shows-out/article16710767.ece

© The Hindu