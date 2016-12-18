Amorous White may complete hat-trick

more-in

Amorous White, who is in fine nick, may complete a hat-trick in the Deccan Juvenile Million (1,200m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Monday (Dec. 19).

SILKY BABY PLATE (1,200m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 2-10 p.m: 1. Creator (2) Sai Kumar 55, 2. Royal Raja (3) Ajit Singh 55, 3. Tootsie Roll (1) P. Trevor 55, 4. Wild Wings (7) K. Sai Kiran 55, 5. Zelus (6) Deep Shanker 55, 6. Blue Angel (4) P. S. Chouhan 53.5 and 7. Lady In Lace (5) N. Rawal 53.5.

1. Tootsie Roll, 2. Blue Angel, 3. Zelus

DECCAN JUVENILE MILLION (1,200m), 2-y-o only (Terms), 2-45: 1. Amorous White (2) P. Trevor 56, 2. Chase Your Dreams (3) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. Prince Caspian (4) P. S. Chouhan 56 and 4. Exclusive Striker (1) K. Mukesh Kumar 52.

1. Amorous White, 2. Chase Your Dreams

SOLITAIRE PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II), 3-15: 1. Alameda (1) P. Trevor 60.5, 2. Greek Star (6) Akshay Kumar 59, 3. Queen Of The Stars (2) Kuldeep Singh 58, 4. Western Wind (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 5. Blue Eyed Babe (4) Ajeeth Kumar 56 and 6. Carolina Moon (3) A. A. Vikrant 52.5.

1. Greek Star, 2. Western Wind

STAR OF GWALIOR CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Dream Girl (3) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Miracle King (8) B. R. Kumar 58, 3. Dream Vision (5) Rohit Kumar 56.5, 4. Paprika (6) C. P. Bopanna 55, 5. Dancing Leaf (4) P. Trevor 54, 6. Without Makeup (2) Ajit Singh 53.5, 7. Patron Saint (7) N. S. Rathore 52 and 8. Golden Angel (1) G. Naresh 51.5.

1. Dream Girl, 2. Dream Vision, 3. Paprika

POCHARAM CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 4-20: 1. Batur (8) P. Trevor 61.5, 2. Mandy (1) K. Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 3. Composure (4) P. S. Chouhan 58, 4. Negress Pearl (7) Akshay Kumar 57, 5. Pentagon (9) Khurshad Alam 56.5, 6. Golden Adara (10) Ajit Singh 56, 7. Sher Afgan (6) Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 8. Cannon Grey (2) Kunal Bunde 54.5, 9. Sefarina (3) G. Naresh 52.5, 10. Golden Xanthus (11) Md. Sameeruddin 52, 11. Princess Aditi (12) Deepak Singh 50.5 and 12. Mexican Rose (5) B. R. Kumar 50.

1. Batur, 2. Mandy, 3. Negress Pearl

CYNDY PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 30, (Cat. III), 4-55: 1. Golden Phoenix (11) A. A. Vikrant 62, 2. Man Of The Series (6) Md. Sameeruddin 62, 3. Pretty Star (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 61, 4. Enter Canter (7) S. S. Tanwar 59, 5. Gochi (9) B. R. Kumar 59, 6. Jem Star (8) Ajit Singh 58.5, 7. Blaze Of Glory (4) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 8. Kohinoor Valour (2) Kunal Bunde 58, 9. Steyn Memories (10) N. Rawal 57.5, 10. Captain General (1) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 11. Sensational Girl (3) Sai Kumar 56, 12. Arracache (12) Deepak Singh 51.5 and 13. War Dancer (13) G. Naresh 50.

1. Man Of The Series, 2. Kohinoor Valour, 3. Enter Canter

Day's best: Amorous White

Double: Dream Girl - Batur

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; Tla: 1, 3, 4, 5 & 6.