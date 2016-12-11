Races

Allora and Critics Choice please

Allora and Critics Choice pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Aeolus Maximus (B. Nikhil) 1200/600m 37. Moved freely. Apple Betty (Oza) 1200/600m 37. Worked well.

800m: Odessa (Shelar), Frivolous (Jethu) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Dancing Majesty (Mahesh) 54.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Victorio (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Moved well. War Pony (Mahesh) 56, 600/41. Easy. Smart Choice (S.N. Chavan), Shivalik Skies (Bhawani) 55, 600/40. They moved level freely. 2/y/o Lincoln (Sandesh), Arabian Storm (K. Kadam) 53.5, 600/39. Former superior. 2/y/os Solo Mission (P.S. Chouhan), Majestical (Bhawani) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Furiosa (C.S. Jodha), Strides Ahead (Roushan) 50, 600/37. Former moved well and they finished level. Renee (K. Kadam) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: 2/y/os Themis (rb), Oh So Hot (rb) 1-9, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Forest Flair (P.S. Chouhan) 1-7, 600/39.5. Moved well. Adele (Kamble), Ice Angel (Santosh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Allora (S.J. Sunil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Fearless Nadia (Mahesh) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Anniversary Girl (B. Nikhil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Airlift (Jethu), Benezeer (S. Sunil) 1-5, 600/39. Both were urged and ended level. Critics Choice (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/49, 600/36. Retains form. 2/y/o My Precious (P.S. Chouhan) 1-10, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Shogun (T.S. Jodha), Mizilla Gold (A. Gaikwad) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 600/43. Former better. Glorious Angel (Mahesh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 600/39.5. Moved well. Sensex (Hamir), Spontaneous Eddie (Pereira) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Yellow Diamond (Sandesh), The Champ (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Note former. Anteros (Kharadi), Lord Grantham (K. Kadam) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Supreme General (P.S. Chouhan) 1-31.5, 1200/1-16.5, 1000/1-3, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Pushed in the last part. Simon Says (Nazil) 1-40, 600/42. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

800m: 2/y/os Roosevelt (Sandesh), Glyndebourne (Kharadi) 55, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Trevelyan (Neeraj), Greek Goddess (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/40. Pair moved freely. 2/y/os Dixie Land (Neeraj), Stari Grad (Zervan) 1-10, 600/41. Pair easy. Myrtlewood (Kharadi) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Arlene (Neeraj), Geranium (Sandesh) 1-8, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1200m: Denny Crane (Kharadi), Yanna Rascala (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: 2/y/o Masquerade (Kharadi), Signor (Neeraj) 1-39, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1600m: Normandy (K. Kadam), Sherlock (Kharadi) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/49.5. Former superior.

