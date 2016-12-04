Alaindair bags feature event

more-in

Alaindair ridden by Y.S.Srinath won the Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr. II), the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (Dec. 4). The winner is owned by Mr. Gaurav Sethi & Miss Ameeta Mehra. Altamash Ahmed trains the winner.

1. VFL WOLFSBURG TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26: Prince Of Heart (Neeraj) 1, Winter Renaissance (T.S.Jodha) 2, Oscillation (Baria) 3 and Windhoek (S.J.Sunil) 4. 3/4, 2, 2-1/2. 1m 53. 26s. Rs. 38 (w), 14, 20 and 222 (p). SHP: Rs. 48, FP: Rs. 163, Q: Rs. 13, Tanala: Rs. 3,135 and Rs. 5,374. Favourite: Winter Renaissance. Owners: Mr. Maloji Bhosale rep. Bhosale Livestock and Agriculture Pvt Ltd & Mr. Tinder S.Alhuwalia. Trainer: C.D.Katrak.

2. HDFC-ERGO TROPHY (1,200m), Maiden, 2-y-o only: Summer Rays (Zervan) 1, Cerrado (Neeraj) 2, Stallone (S.Sunil) 3 and Man Of Word (Dashrath) 4. Not run: Art O War. 4, 4-3/4, Snk. 1m 12.82s. Rs. 17 (w), 10 and 20 (p). SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 38, Q: Rs. 25, Tanala: Rs. 82 and Rs. 28. Favourite: Summer Rays. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P.Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. Shashi Chand Jain & Mr. Rohit J.Patel. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

3. HELM INDIA TROPHY (1,200m), rated 53 to 79: Korol (C.S.Jodha) 1, Traherne (Zervan) 2, Eternalinspiration (Dashrath) 3 and Rider On The Storm (S.Kamble) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/4, 1-1/4. 1m 11.27s. Rs. 107 (w), 30 and 37 (p). SHP: Rs. 61, FP: Rs. 1,521, Q: Rs. 706, Tanala: Rs. 4,113 and Rs. 1,175. Favourite: Governor General. Owner: Mr. Kapil Bahl. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

4. ROEDL & PARTNER TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: She Is Special (Sandesh) 1, San Martino (Parmar) 2, Et Voila (Neeraj) 3 and Essence Of Love (K.Kadam) 4. Nk, 1-3/4, 1-1/2. 1m 38.41s. Rs. 45 (w), 22 and 23 (p). SHP: Rs. 39, FP: Rs. 154, Q: Rs. 159, Tanala: Rs. 874 and Rs. 146. Favourite: Merabella. Owners: Dr. Cyrus S.Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C.Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A.Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

5. BAYER TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Judicious (Neeraj) 1, Glorious Eyes (Dashrath) 2, Beach Game (Nadeem) 3 and Sumaaq (G.Amit) 4. Nose, Snk, 3/4. 1m 24.81s. Rs. 71 (w), 23, 28 and 86 (p). SHP: Rs. 89, FP: Rs. 1,091, Q: Rs. 532, Tanala: Rs. 7,546. Favourite: Perfecto. Owner: Mr. K.H.Vaccha. Trainer: C.D.Katrak.

6. MAHARAJA JIWAJIRAO SCINDIA TROPHY (Gr. II) (1,800m), 3-y-o & over: Alaindair (Srinath) 1, Jack Frost (Sandesh) 2, B Fifty Two (Zervan) 3 and Booker Jones (David Allan) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2, Nose. 1m 49.61s. Rs. 19 (w), 13, 15 and 23 (p). SHP: Rs. 50, FP: Rs. 109, Q: Rs. 55, Tanala: Rs. 476 and Rs. 181. Favourite: Alaindair. Owners: Mr. Gaurav Sethi & Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Altamash A.Ahmed.

7. LUFTHANSA SENATOR TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Flamboyant Flame (Suraj Narredu) 1, Gran Paradiso (Sandesh) 2, Speedo (Parbat) 3 and Naumee (G.Amit) 4. Not run: Jetaway. 5, 3/4, 3/4. 59.01s. Rs. 42 (w), 20, 20 and 22 (p). SHP: Rs. 40, FP: Rs. 70, Q: Rs. 46, Tanala: Rs. 204 and Rs. 120. Favourite: Gran Paradiso. Owner: Mrs. Sheetal S.Shinde. Trainer: M.Narredu.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: 57, 353 (8 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 4, 796 (41 tkts). Treble: Rs. 645 (55 tkts). Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 37, 050 (1 tkt), 30 per cent: Rs. 3,969 (4 tkts).