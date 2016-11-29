Races

Alaindair, Pink Panther catch the eye

Alaindair and Pink Panther caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

Inner sand

600m: Good Memory (T.S.Jodha) 38. Moved freely. An Jolie (rb) 41. Easy. Smart Choice (rb), El Tycoon (rb) 40. Former was pushed.

800m: Governor General (rb) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Tonteria (rb) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Irises (Parbat), Fencing (Daman) 54, 600/40. Former superior. Sarazin (Roushan) 54, 600/40. Pressed. She’s An Ace (Roushan), Romantic Warrior (Jethu) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely.

1,000m: 2/y/o Summer Rays (Zervan), Eternalinspiration (Hamir) 1-7 600/39. Former superior. Winter Renaissance (Hamir), Magical Memory (Pereira) 1-6, 600/39. Former was urged to end level. Et Voila (Neeraj) 1-6, 600/38. Moved well. Alaindair (Bhawani) 1-4, 600/37. Moved attractively. Pink Panther (Zervan) 1-4, 600/38. Pleased.

1,200m: Carbonara (Zervan), Divine Magic (Neeraj) 1-22, 600/40. They moved level freely.

