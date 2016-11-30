Airco should make amends

more-in

Airco, who ran second in his last start at Mysuru, should make amends in the Mystical Trophy, the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Dec. 1) evening.

Rails will be placed 4 metres away from its original point from 1400m to 1200m and 7 metres from 1000m upto the winning post.

SPRUNGLI PLATE (1,800m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 4-30 pm: 1. Bullrun (2) Srinath 60, 2. Caesars Star (4) Daman 56.5, 3. Zazou (3) Neeraj 50 and 4. Highland Breeze (1) Sandesh 49.

1. Highland Breeze, 2. Bullrun

MYSTICAL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upwards, 4-55: 1. Airco (3) Suraj Narredu 59, 2. Mountbatten (1) Vishal 58.5, 3. The Ministerian (4) Bhawani 57 and 4. Shadowfax (2) Trevor 50.5.

1. Airco, 2. Shadowfax

VALLABHDAS H ADWALIA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5-20: 1. Irises (8) Srinath 59, 2. Komandant (5) J.Chinoy 59, 3. Divine Magic (2) Neeraj 55.5, 4. Simon Says (6) Nazil 55.5, 5. Finest Moment (3) Bhawani 53.5, 6. Normandy (4) Trevor 53.5, 7. Trombone (1) Zervan 53.5, 8. Glorious Hymn (7) S.J.Sunil 53 and 9. Sweep Aside (9) Sandesh 52.5.

1. Irises, 2. Trombone, 3. Normandy

MAYOR’S TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5-50: 1. Celtic Prince (4) J.Chinoy 59, 2. Anvill Star (6) Srinath 56, 3. Rosella (2) Sandesh 56, 4. Flashy Wings (1) Bhawani 55.5, 5. Courtship (3) Neeraj 55 and 6. Magical Memory (5) Suraj Narredu 53.

1. Rosella, 2. Anvill Star

AU PANACHE PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 6-15: 1. Vision Of Romance (7) Merchant 59.5, 2. Minstrel Heights (6) Parmar 56, 3. Stardom Calling (3) Sandesh 56, 4. Zahrazan (1) Vishal 54.5, 5. Romantic Lass (8) Neeraj 53.5, 6. Phoenix Knight (5) Zervan 52, 7. Rock In Rio (2) Dashrath 51 and 8. Monte Greco (4) Trevor 50.

1. Stardom Calling, 2. Minstrel Heights, 3. Monte Greco

FREE RADICAL PLATE DIV. II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 6-40: 1. Hedwig (8) S.J.Sunil 59, 2. Thunder Down Under (4) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. House Of Commons (6) Sandesh 55, 4. Lucky Strike (3) Parbat 53.5, 5. Elsa (1) S.Kamble 53, 6. Galtero (2) Dashrath 53, 7. Sheer Belief (7) K.Kadam 53, 8. Diwali Lights (9) V.Jodha 51 and 9. Bohemian (5) Nadeem 49.5.

1. Hedwig, 2. House Of Commons, 3. Thunder Down Under

KIARA PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 7-05: 1. Super Icon (9) Zervan 59.5, 2. Asahi (2) Sandesh 59, 3. Care Free (7) C.S.Jodha 58, 4. Mzuri (3) J.Chinoy 57.5, 5. There She Goes (6) Bhawani 57, 6. Bay Of Love (1) Nadeem 56.5, 7. Winds Of Change (11) V.Jodha 56.5, 8. Good Memory (10) Mosin 56, 9. Resilient (5) K.Kadam 56, 10. Las Salinas (8) Neeraj 54.5 and 11. Be Cool (4) Joseph 50.

1. Asahi, 2. Super Icon, 3. Care Free

FREE RADICAL PLATE DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7-30: 1. Pierce Arrow (6) Srinath 62, 2. Cracklin’ Rosie (2) G.Amit 61.5, 3. Miss Saigon (10) Daman 61, 4. Rashun (4) T.S.Jodha 61, 5. Safdar (5) Mosin 59.5, 6. El Tycoon (7) S.Kamble 58, 7. Sporting Spirit (9) Dashrath 58, 8. Zabrok (3) J.Chinoy 56, 9. Slam Dunk (1) Hanumant 54 and 10. Ridgewood Star (8) Trevor 53.5.

1. Miss Saigon, 2. Pierce Arrow, 3. Safdar

Day’s best: Miss Saigon.

Double: Irises --- Hedwig.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8. Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. Tanala: All races. Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.