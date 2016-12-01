Airco clinches Mystical Trophy

more-in

Airco, ridden by Suraj Narredu, won the Mystical Trophy, the main event of Thursday’s (Dec.1) races. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. and trained by Imtiaz Sait.

The results:

1. SPRUNGLI PLATE (1,800m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Highland Breeze (Sandesh) 1, Bullrun (Suraj Narredu) 2, Zazou (Neeraj) 3 and Caesars Star (Daman) 4. 5-3/4, 3-1/2, 3-1/2. 1m 52.59s. Rs. 15 (w), 10 and 12 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 14, Q: Rs. 10, Tanala: Rs. 24 and Rs. 10. Favourite: Highland Breeze. Owner: Mr. Nazir Shaikh. Trainer: Rhanullah Khan.

2. MYSTICAL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Airco (Suraj Narredu) 1, Shadowfax (Trevor) 2, Mountbatten (Vishal) 3 and The Ministerian (Bhawani) 4. 4-1/2, 1/2, 6. 1m 39.61s. Rs. 12 (w), 10 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs. 17, FP: Rs. 14, Q: Rs. 10, Tanala: Rs. 27 and Rs. 10. Favourite: Airco. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

3. VALLABHDAS H ADWALIA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Glorious Hymn (S.J. Sunil) 1, Normandy (Trevor) 2, Trombone (Zervan) 3 and Simon Says (Nazil) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/2, Lnk. 1m 40.05s. Rs. 306 (w), 43, 18 and 12 (p), SHP: Rs. 58, FP: Rs. 1,125, Q: Rs. 214, Tanala: Rs. 898 and Rs. 385. Favourite: Irises. Owners: M/s. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Blesson J. Kallada. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

4. MAYOR’S TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Celtic Prince (J.Chinoy) 1, Rosella (Sandesh) 2, Magical Memory (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Flashy Wings (Bhawani) 4. Nk, 1-3/4, 1/2. 1m 26.24s. Rs. 131 (w), 40 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 36, FP: Rs. 1,137, Q: Rs. 165, Tanala: Rs. 1,073 and Rs. 804. Favourite: Rosella. Owners: M/s. Juzer Abbas Lokhandwala & Nirmal Singh. Trainer: S. Waheed.

5. AU PANACHE PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Monte Greco (Trevor) 1, Phoenix Knight (Zervan) 2, Stardom Calling (Sandesh) 3 and Minstrel Heights (Parmar) 4. Not run: Lnk, Snk, 2-3/4. 59.98s. Rs. 30 (w), 11, 22 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs. 67, FP: Rs. 168, Q: Rs. 184, Tanala: Rs. 247 and Rs. 60. Favourite: Stardom Calling. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

6. FREE RADICAL PLATE, DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Hedwig (S.J. Sunil) 1, House Of Commons (Sandesh) 2, Thunder Down Under (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Bohemian (Nadeem) 4. Not run: Elsa. 1-1/2, 4, 3/4. 1m 13.81s. Rs. 36 (w), 13, 12 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs. 33, FP: Rs. 67, Q: Rs. 23, Tanala: Rs. 92 and Rs. 42. Favourite: House Of Commons. Owners: Mr. Shantanu Sharma, Dr. Y.K. Hamied, Dr. Phiroz T. Khambatta & Miss Anita A. Khalakdina. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

7. KIARA PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Bay Of Love (Nadeem) 1, Asahi (Sandesh) 2, Super Icon (Zervan) 3 and Care Free (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1, 2-1/4, 3/4. 1m 14.74s. Rs. 105 (w), 29, 14 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 335, Q: Rs. 276, Tanala: Rs. 678 and Rs. 373. Favourite: Asahi. Owner & Trainer: H.J. Antia.

8. FREE RADICAL PLATE, DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Miss Saigon (Daman) 1, Safdar (Mosin) 2, Slam Dunk (Hanumant) 3 and Pierce Arrow (Srinath) 4. Lnk, 1-3/4, Snk, 1m 13.40s. Rs. 17 (w), 10, 15 and 65 (p), SHP: Rs. 55, FP: Rs. 33, Q: Rs. 44, Tanala: Rs. 636 and Rs. 273. Favourite: Miss Saigon. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. (p) Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 1,93,361 (2 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 55,246 (3 tkts.).

Treble (i): Rs. 7,600 (1 tkt.); (ii): Rs. 1, 324 (12 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100 per cent (carried forward).