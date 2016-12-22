Aika Aika Aika triumphs

more-in

Aika Aika Aika (Suraj Narredu up) won the South India 1000 Guineas, the first classic of the season, in the Stewards room at the races here on Thursday (Dec. 22). The winner is owned by Mr M.Ramachandra Rao and trained by Sequeira.

1. KARGIL PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: Regal Groom (A. Imran Khan) 1, Your Honour Unfair (Stephen Raj) 2, Right Option (P. S. Chouhan) 3, Jannat (Zulquar Nain) 4. 2, shd and 2-3/4. 1m 14.27s. Rs 28 (w), 7, 18 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 113, FP: Rs 282 c/o, Q: Rs 433, Tla: Rs 1101. Favourite: Right Option. Owner: Mrs Kathleen S’Silver. Trainer: F.Ul Rehman.

2. RAM MAHADEVAN CUP (1,000m), rated upto 25: Phantom Prince (K.V.Baskar) 1, Eveready (Ayaz Ahmed) 2, Manipulator (Zulquar Nain) 3, Calvin (S. S. Azad) 4. Not run: It’s High Time. Dist, 2-1/2 and lnk. 1m 01.86s. Rs 35 (w), 17, 14 and 35 (p), SHP: Rs 29, FP: Rs 598 c/o, Q: Rs 263, Tla: Rs 5683 c/o. Favourite: Wild At Heart. Owners: M/s N.Govindarajan & P.Arvinth. Trainer: Govindarajan.

3. NARMADA PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over (jockeys not permitted to carry whip): Encore (Brisson) 1, City Of Song (Md. Hesnain) 2, Trump Card (R. Vaibhav) 3, Lucky Charm (Manikandan) 4. 1, 3/4 and 4-1/2. 1m 13.26s. Rs 30 (w), 13, 8 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 180, Q: Rs 34, Tla: Rs 519. Favourite: Indispensable. Owners: M/s R.Prabhu, A.C.Shaiju, T.P.Rishikesh & V.Sathish Kumar. Trainer: R.Karthik.

4. M. CT. M. CHIDAMBARAM CHETTIAR GOLD CUP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 80 & above: Spider Man (Suraj Narredu) 1, Victorious March (Zulquar Nain) 2, Merchantofvenice (Md. Hesnain) 3, Simply Clever (N. Rupa) 4. 4, snk and lnk. 58.68s. Rs 11 (w), 6, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs 41, FP: Rs 63, Q: Rs 18, Tla: Rs 86. Favourite: Victorious March. Owners: M/s Meiyappan Masilamani, Fardeen A.Malick & S.L.Raj Kumar. Trainer: F.Ul Rehman.

5. M. CT. M. CHIDAMBARAM CHETTIAR GOLD CUP (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 80 above: Solomon (Farhan Alam) 1, Joshua (V. Jaiswal) 2, Soothsayer (P. S. Chouhan) 3, Noble Tune (C. Umesh) 4. 3/4, nk and 1. 58.79s. Rs 13 (w), 8, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 18, FP: Rs 48, Q: Rs 40, Tla: Rs 109. Favourite: Solomon. Owners: Mr C.R.Balakumar, Mrs S.K.Uma & Mr Fardeen A.Malick. Trainer: F.Ul Rehman.

6. DHARMASENAN EBENEZER CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: Allez Royale (S. John) 1, Ukulele (Ross) 2, Symbol Of Victory (Ayaz Khan) 3, Chalaque (Shahar Babu) 4. 8-1/2, 1/2 and lnk. 1m 28.23s. Rs 8 (w), 9, 34 and 68 (p), SHP: Rs 194, FP: Rs 443, Q: Rs 629, Tla: Rs 4082. Favourite: Allez Royale. Owners: M/s K.Bhagavan Das, K.Balamukunda Das, K.Sashabindu Das & K.Ramesh. Trainer: Mandanna.

7. SOUTH INDIA 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies (Terms): Aika Aika Aika (Suraj Narredu) 1, Common Wealth (S. John) 2, Proserpine (A. Sandesh) 3, Light (R. Vaibhav) 4. 1/2, shd and 6. 1m 37.35s. Rs 20 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs 14, FP: Rs 51, Q: Rs 27, Tla: Rs 52. Favourite: Proserpine. Owner: Mr M.Ramachandra Rao. Trainer: Sequeira. (Originally Commonwealth (S.John up) won the race but an objection by Suraj Narredu, rider of Aika Aika Aika against S.John for bumping and taking ground which cost him a certain race was upheld and placings revised).

8. CHOTA NAGPUR PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: Pablito (A. Imran Khan) 1, Southern Sky (P. S. Chouhan) 2, Rubi Rey (C. Umesh) 3, Pacific Blue (A. K. Pawar) 4. 2, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m 26.81s. Rs 12 (w), 6, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs 10, FP: Rs 33, Q: Rs 30, Tla: Rs 97. Favourite: Pablito. Owners: Mrs Nazia Khan & Mr Wayne Beck. Trainer: Fahad.

Jackpot: Rs 1396 (19 tkts), Mini Jkt: Rs 1186 (3 tkts), Treble (i): Rs 2379 (2 tkts), (ii): Rs 261 (67 tkts).