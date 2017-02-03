Adam may repeat in main event

more-in

Adam, who maintains form, may score an encore in the Kakatiya Million (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Feb. 4).

There will be no false rails.

1. CHAITANYA CHAKRAM PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden colts & geldings, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-40 p.m.: 1. All Star General (5) Kiran Naidu 55, 2. Free Eagle (7) Deep Shanker 55, 3. Lord Gift (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 55, 4. Money Time (4) Akshay Kumar 55, 5. New Hope (2) Deepak Singh 55, 6. Proud Warrior (8) N. Rawal 55, 7. Royal Victory (6) Ajeeth Kumar 55 and 8. Turf Legend (1) G. Naresh 55.

1. Money Time, 2. Proud Warrior, 3. Lord Gift

2. CHAITANYA CHAKRAM PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden colts & geldings, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 2-10: 1. Aerofoil (3) Kiran Naidu 55, 2. Amazing Response (2) Beuzelin 55, 3. Indian Knight (7) N. Rawal 55, 4. Mean Machine (4) Akshay Kumar 55, 5. Reach The Heights (1) Sai Kumar 55, 6. Rustom (6) G. Naresh 55, 7. Sisco (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 55 and 8. True Hymn (8) Ajeeth Kumar 55.

1. True Hymn, 2. Mean Machine, 3. Amazing Response

3. KAKATIYA MILLION (1,200m), 4-y-o & over (Terms), 2-40: 1. Adam (4) N. S. Parmar 56, 2. Carlton (6) Sai Kumar 54, 3. Goldberg (—) (—) 54, 4. Happy Guy (5) N. S. Rathore 54, 5. Mr. Baahubali (7) Srinath 54, 6. Pentagram (2) Beuzelin 54, 7. Vijays Joy (3) Akshay Kumar 54 and 8. Sans Peur (1) I. Chisty 53.5.

1. Adam, 2. Mr. Baahubali, 3. Sans Peur

4. AMBITION PLATE (Div. II), (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 3-15: 1. Cash For Rank (4) P. Gaddam 62, 2. Savour (9) Ajeeth Kumar 61, 3. Cannon Hope (8) Kunal Bunde 60, 4. Kohinoor Valour (2) Akshay Kumar 58, 5. Seeking Alpha (3) I. Chisty 56.5, 6. War Lady (7) G. Naresh 56, 6. Sensational Girl (6) Md. Sameeruddin 55, 7. Play It Cool (5) N. S. Rathore 51.5 and 9. War Dancer (1) Rohit Kumar 50.

1. Cash For Rank, 2. War Lady, 3. Seeking Alpha

5. ROCK OF GIBRALTAR CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Kohinoor Thunder (7) Rohit Kumar 58, 2. Magna Carta (5) G. Naresh 58, 3. Sea Castle (3) Beuzelin 57.5, 4. George Cross (6) I. Chisty 56, 5. Ans Ans Ans (8) Aneel 53.5, 6. Gunner (1) A.S. Pawar 53, 7. Charming Beauty (2) N.S. Rathore 52, 8. Mandy (9) Akshay Kumar 51.5 and 9. Patron Saint (4) C.P. Bopanna 51.5.

1. Magna Carta, 2. George Cross, 3. Sea Castle

6. BASARA CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), (whips not permitted), 4-20: 1. Naamdhari (13) Koushik 60, 2. Back To Business (6) P. Gadam 58.5, 3. Kohinoor Karishma (2) A.S. Pawar 58.5, 4. Moon Walker (10) Aneel 58.5, 5. Kiss N Chase (8) S.S. Tanwar 57.5, 6. Golden Xanthus (12) Sai Kumar 55.5, 7. Pretty Star (3) B.R. Kumar 55, 8. Sea Change (1) Deepak Singh 54, 9. Jem Star (4) Ajit Singh 53.5, 10. Hunter's Pride (7) Akshay Kumar 52, 11. Save The Nation (5) G. Naresh 52, 12. Roma Rouge (11) Ajeeth Kumar 51 and 13. Globetrotter (9) A.A. Vikrant 50.5.

1. Back To Business, 2. Golden Xanthus, 3. Sea Change

7. BASARA CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), (whips not permitted), 4-55: 1. Green Striker (10) B.R. Kumar 60, 2. Sonic (12) Md. Sameeruddin 60, 3. Poll Promise (13) C.P. Bopanna 59, 4. Vijays Delight (11) A.S. Pawar 59, 5. Western Express (8) Koushik 58, 6. Blaze Of Glory (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 55, 7. Awesome Show (3) Khurshad Alam 54, 8. In Command (9) Md. Ismail 54, 9. Proud Image (7) G. Naresh 54, 10. Nelly (4) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 11. My Choice (5) Ajit Singh 53, 12. Sir Legend (1) Ajeeth Kumar 52 and 13. Dear Friend (6) Kunal Bunde 51.

1. Green Striker, 2. Western Express, 3. Vijays Delight

8. AMBITION PLATE (Div. I), (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 5-30: 1. Buckshee (6) B.R. Kumar 62, 2. Molon Labe (4) Md. Ismail 61, 3. Whisper (5) A.S. Pawar 60, 4. Green Memories (8) Aneel 58.5, 5. Kohinoor Flare (3) G. Naresh 57.5 and 6. Carnival Express (2) Kiran Naidu 56, 7. Ta Ta (7) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 8. Touch Of Gold (9) Md. Sameeruddin 53 and 9. Kohinoor Love (1) S.S. Tanwar 50.

1. Buckshee, 2. Green Memories, 3. Carnival Express

Day’s best: Adam

Double: Money Time — Magna Carta

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 3, 4 & 5; (iii): 6, 7 & 8; Tla: all races.