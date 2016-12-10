Adam for feature event

more-in

Adam appeals most in the Northern Dancer Million (1,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 11).

1. BONZER CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 12-45 p.m.: 1. Island Bird (9) Md. Sameeruddin 62, 2. Astra (6) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 3. Manogamini (12) A.S. Pawar 61, 4. Green Striker (8) B.R. Kumar 60.5, 5. Poll Promise (2) N.S. Rathore 60, 6. Picture Perfect (11) Beuzelin 58.5, 7. Awesome Show (4) Khurshad Alam 57.5, 8. In Command (1) A.A. Vikrant 56.5, 9. Onk Onk Onk (7) Sai Kumar 55, 10. Buckshee (5) G. Naresh 54, 11. Dear Friend (3) S. Sreekant 53.5 and 12. Cruiser (10) Ajeeth Kumar 50.

1. Island Bird, 2. Astra, 3. Green Striker

2. CHAITANYA RATHAM PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-15: 1. Free Eagle (8) Kuldeep Singh 55, 2. Lost And Found (2) C. Alford 55, 3. Reach The Heights (1) Sai Kumar 55, 4. Sisco (10) K. Mukesh Kumar 55, 5. Cannon Fury (7) Kunal Bunde 53.5, 6. Gladiator Royale (3) G. Naresh 53.5, 7. Lucky Nicky (4) K. Sai Kiran 53.5, 8. Miss Ivory (5) Deepak Singh 53.5, 9. Sharp Eye (9) Akshay Kumar 53.5 and 10. Withrosemakeup (6) Ajit Singh 53.5.

1. Sharp Eye, 2. Lucky Nicky, 3. Lost And Found

3. CHAITANYA RATHAM PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-45: 1. Bayrd (9) Beuzelin 55, 2. Gladstone (8) N. Rawal 55, 3. True Hymn (7) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 4. Divine Silver (1) Laxmikanth 53.5, 5. Jasmine Garden (5) Sai Kumar 53.5, 6. Moghalrajpuram (4) G. Naresh 53.5, 7. Negress Princess (2) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 8. Sweet Pistol (10) Khurshad Alam 53.5, 9. Tough Sussex (3) Deepak Singh 53.5 and 10. Waverly Creek (6) Kuldeep Singh 53.5.

1. True Hymn, 2. Gladstone, 3. Sweet Pistol

4. NORTHERN DANCER MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms), 2-15: 1. Adam (3) N.S. Parmar 56, 2. Carlton (5) Sai Kumar 56, 3. Galiat (1) Beuzelin 56, 4. Vijay Vidhata (2) Deep Shanker 56 and 5. Statellite (4) C. Alford 55.5.

1. Adam, 2. Vijay Vidhata

5. BONZER CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Ice Crystal (7) Deep Shanker 62, 2. Romantic Fire (5) B.R. Kumar 62, 3. Sacrifice (10) S. S. Tanwar 61.5, 3. Back To Business (3) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 5. Pamella (6) P. Gaddam 60.5, 6. Pfeiffer (11) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 7. Trustful (2) N.S. Rathore 58, 8. Pegasus (8) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 9. Act In Time (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 55, 10. Save The Nation (9) G. Naresh 55, 11. Nelly (12) Kiran Naidu 54.5 and 12. Wonder Star (1) Ajit Singh 53.5.

1. Act In Time, 2. Sacrifice, 3. Romantic Fire

6. CROWN TREASURE PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 3-15: 1. Undu Undu Undu (7) C. Alford 60, 2. Upon A Star (8) G. Naresh 59.5, 3. Aware (3) Ajeeth Kumar 59, 4. Brilliant (2) Beuzelin 58.5, 5. Vijay Vidyut (4) Akshay Kumar 58, 6. Ondha Ondha Ondha (9) Ajit Singh 55.5, 7. Proud Image (6) N. Rawal 55.5, 8. Vijays Splendour (5) Deep Shanker 53, 9. Danielle (10) A.A. Vikrant 52.5 and 10. Sea Change (1) Deepak Singh 52.5.

1. Brilliant, 2. Undu Undu Undu, 3. Vijay Vidyut

7. TRIBUTE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Lopamudra (3) B.R. Kumar 60, 2. Gayle Force (1) Md. Ismail 58.5, 3. Green Jewel (6) Laxmikanth 58.5, 4. Camborne (8) A.A. Vikrant 58, 5. Aston Doulton (10) Md. Sameeruddin 55.5 , 6. Rubyonrails (9) C. Alford 55, 7. Symbol Of Glory (5) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 8. Egyptian Wind (2) Ajit Wind 52, 9. Rock Heights (4) Akshay Kumar 52 and 10. Fair And Squre (7) C.P. Bopanna 51.

1. Lopamudra, 2. Rubyonrails, 3. Green Jewel

8. UMRAOLAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II), 4-15: 1. King Of Pop (7) N.S. Rathore 61.5, 2. That's My Darling (5) P. Gaddam 61.5, 3. Morning Miracle (10) Akshay Kumar 60, 4. Net Champ (3) Beuzelin 58, 5. Queen Of The Stars (6) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 6. Blue Eyed Babe (11) Ajeeth Kumar 56.5, 7. Italian Cypress (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 56, 8. Crown Royal (8) S.S. Tanwar 55.5, 9. City Of Wonders (4) K. Sai Kiran 54.5, 10. Super Falcon (9) S. Sreekant 53.5, 11. Rosemonde (12) A.M. Tograllu 52.5 and 12. Red Express (1) Khurshad Alam 52.

1. Net Champ, 2. Morning Miracle, 3. Italian Cypress

9. TRIBUTE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 4-50: 1. Staying The Best (2) N. Rawal 60, 2. Exclusive Beauty (9) Kiran Naidu 58, 3. Oathofyourdaughter (7) G. Naresh 58, 4. Symbol Of Pride (3) B.R. Kumar 56.5, 5. Kohinoor Grace (8) Kunal Bunde 55.5, 6. Par Excellence (5) Kuldeep Singh 54, 7. Khoshgel (1) Akshay Kumar 53, 7. Sonic (6) Md. Sameeruddin 52 and 9. Bouquet (4) Sai Kumar 51.

1. Oathofyourdaughter, 2. Symbol Of Pride, 3. Exclusive Beauty

Day’s best: Adam

Double: Brilliant — Net Champ

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9; Tla: all races.