Adam claims Golconda Million

Adam (N.S. Parmar up) claimed the Golconda Million, the main event of the races held here on Tuesday. The winner is trained by P. Shroff and is owned by the United Racing & Blood Stock Breeders Ltd represented by Dr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya.

1. FALAKNUMA CUP (2,400m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Bullish Approach (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Hal Chal (G Naresh) 2, Sir Walter Raleigh (Deep Shanker) 3, Vijay's Harmony (S S Tanwar) 4. Shd, 1-1/4, 1-3/4. 2m 35.78s. Rs. 11 (w), 7, 24 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 109, Q: Rs. 112, Tanala: Rs. 123. Favourite: Sir Walter Raleigh. Owners: M/s. P.S. Ranganathan & A.V. Jayaprakash. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. GOLCONDA MILLION (1,200m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): Adam (N.S. Parmar) 1, Satellite (P. Trevor) 2, Vijays Joy (P.S. Chouhan) 3, Galiat (Beuzelin Louis) 4. Not run: Masteroftherolls. 1, 3/4, 2-3/4. 1m 10.61s. Rs. 17 (w), 8 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 14, FP: Rs. 39, Q: Rs. 21. Favourite: Vijays Joy. Owner: United Racing & Blood Stock Breeders Ltd rep by Dr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. AGOSTINI PLATE (1,400m), Cat. II, maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Big Heart (Beuzelin Louis) 1, Creator (Suraj Narredu) 2, Lost And Found (P. Trevor) 3, Rutilant (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/2, 1. 1m 25.86s. Rs. 8 (w), 6, 8, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 20, FP: Rs. 42, Q: Rs. 32, Tanala: Rs. 92. Favourite: Big Heart. Owners: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. MOUNTAIN LILLY PLATE (1,400m), Cat III, 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Bharat King (B.R. Kumar) 1, Sea Change (Deepak Singh) 2, Island Bird (K Sai Kiran) 3, Azazil (Y.S. Srinath) 4. Not run: Back To Business. Nk, 2-3/4, 1-1/4. 1m 27.31s. Rs. 17 (w), 6, 9, 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 28, FP: Rs. 75, Q: Rs. 40, Tanala: Rs. 408. Favourite: Bharat King. Owner: Mr. A.K. Jaiswal. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

5. SPEAKERS CUP (D. II), (1200 m), 4-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90: Exclusive Wind (P. Trevor) 1, Rahuls Pet (Beuzelin Louis) 2, City Of Wonders (Y.S. Srinath) 3, Sir Majestic (Suraj Narredu) 4. 2-3/4, 4-1/2, 1/4. 1m 10.94s. Rs. 32 (w), 7, 6, 11 (p), SHP: Rs. 17, FP: Rs. 76, Q: Rs. 26, Tanala: Rs. 233. Favourite: Rahuls Pet. Owner: Mr. G. Narasa Reddy. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

6. G.V. RAO MEMORIAL CUP (D. I), (1,100m), Cat. II, 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Symbol Of Pride (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Rock Heights (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Fair And Squre (C.P. Bopanna) 3, Par Excellence (Md. Ismail) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2, 1/2. 1m 06.44s. Rs. 47 (w), 10, 14, 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 51, FP: Rs. 401, Q: Rs. 266, Tanala: Rs. 3715. Favourite: Masti. Owners: M/s. Kudithi Mahender Reddy, Rammohan Belde, Kishan Raj Sri Raj Vellore & Premanand Sugandhi. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

7. SPEAKERS CUP (D. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90: Mr. Baahubali (Y.S. Srinath) 1, Vallee Secrete (Akshay Kumar) 2, Atruist (P. Trevor) 3, Mangalyaan (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2, 1. 1m 11.33s. Rs. 8 (w), 6, 13, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 28, FP: Rs. 45, Q: Rs. 36, Tanala: Rs. 95. Favourite: Mr. Baahubali. Owner: M/s. Pratap Racecitement Private Limited represented by the estate of late Mr. D. Pratap Chander Reddy & Mr. Ashish Bajaj & Mrs. Chalasani Pranavi. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

8. G.V. RAO MEMORIAL CUP (D. II), (1,100m), Cat. II, 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Exclusive Beauty (Y.S. Srinath) 1, Astra (Suraj Narredu) 2, Catherine (B.R. Kumar) 3, Dandy Girl (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Shd, nk, 3/4. 1m 06.54s. Rs. 26 (w), 9, 6, 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 23, FP: Rs. 53, Q: Rs. 25, Tanala: Rs. 349. Favourite: Astra. Owners: Col. K.S. Garcha, Mrs. Inderjit Garcha & Dr. Veerathu Santaiah. Trainer: M Satyanarayana.

9. COMMON LAND PLATE (1,200m), Cat. III, maiden 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Raja Hindustani (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Symbol Of Gold (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Ikigai (G Naresh) 3, Al Sadr (B.R. Kumar) 4. Hd, 2-1/2, nk. 1m 13.41s. Rs. 347 (w), 56, 23, 16 (p), SHP: Rs. 75, FP: Rs. 8855, Q: Rs. 2073, Tanala: Rs. 53436. Favourite: Poll Promise. Owner: Mr. Md. Junaid Ali Khan. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

Treble (i): Rs. 130 (314 tkts.), (ii): Rs. 397 (114 tkts.), (iii): Rs. 1083 (110 tkts.); Consolation: Rs. 466 (382 tkts.); Jackpot: Rs. 51993 (eight tkts.)

Note: It was Aragonda Princess which won the Musical Morn Plate on Monday and not Aragonda as mentioned.