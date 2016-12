Abbey shows out

more-in

Abbey and Merabella showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 20).

Inner sand

600m: Zabisco (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Komandant (Mahesh) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Gazino (rb), Artus (S.S.Rathore) 56, 600/40. Pair level. Rapid Girl (rb) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Cristo Boss (S.N.Chavan) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Shalaa (Nilesh), Star Anise (S.Sunil) 52.5, 600/38.5. Pair urged and ended level. Super Bolt (Baria) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1,000m: Abbey (S.Sunil), Merabella (Jethu) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38. They moved well and finished level. Brothersofthewind (P.Naidu) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. Star Scholar (S.J.Sunil), Impossible Dream (Pradeep) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand

1,000m: Yellow Diamond (Parmar), Trevelyan (Neeraj) and Signor (Zervan) 1-10, 600/42. Trio moved level freely.