Zoravar Singh Sandhu sustained his good run and managed to stay ahead of the pack, even though he faltered with a fourth round of 22, in the men’s trap event in the 60th National shotgun championship at the JDA range here on Friday.

After shooting rounds of 25 and 24 on the first day, Zoravar had rounds of 25 and 22 for a total of 96, two points clear of Adhiraj Singh Rathore and fellow overnight leader, Birendeep Sodhi.

While Adhiraj nosed ahead with two perfect rounds of 25, Birendeep slipped with rounds of 23 and 22.

The young Kynan Chenai and former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu were on 93.

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Balabhadra Tarasia, Siddhartha Pawar and double trap specialist Mohd. Asab were on 92.

The NRAI president Raninder Singh, a silver medallist in the last edition at the same venue, had rounds of 20 and 23 for a total of 91, the same as Mansher Singh and Rayyan Rizvi.

A lot can change in the last round, and it will be interesting to see who all make the knock-out in such a competitive field of 184 shooters.

Defending champion Darius Chenai, father of Kynan Chenai, was on 88, following identical four rounds of 22.

Junior Manavaditya Singh Rathore was on 89, as he had rounds of 21 and 21 on Friday, after having shot 23 and 24 on the opening day.

The son of Athens Olympics silver medallist Rajyavardhan, Manavaditya conceded the lead to Lakshay Sheoran, even though the latter also had a total of 89, but a better last round of 22.

Avyay Misra, Akash Saharan, Aman Ali Ellahi followed on 88, while Vibhu Sharma was on 87.

The juniors will also shoot one more round and the top six will make the knock-out phase featuring the semifinals and the medal rounds. — Sports Bureau