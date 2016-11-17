The 33rd Youth National basketball championship will be held in Hassan from November 19 to 26.

In all, 24 boys’ and 22 girls’ teams are expected to participate.

“The aim of organising such tournaments in places other than Bengaluru is to improve the standards elsewhere,” said Basketball Federation of India’s president K. Govindaraj.

“Like how we held the Senior Nationals in Mysuru last time.”

On the occasion, Govindaraj also revealed that the BFI had lodged an official bid to host the 2017 FIBA Asia under-16 Championship for Women. — Principal Correspondent

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk with the Best Male Athlete of Rio 2016 award.

Van Niekerk: '400m is top priority for London 2017'
Saina Nehwal: 'This was my first tournament since Rio Olympics and it felt really good to be back. I was playing after a gap of two and half months after the surgery.'

Saina: ‘Satisfied with my game despite first-round loss’
Carlsen managed to grind his way into a superior – and even – winning position. Karjakin erred first. Then Carslen returned the favour. The score remains tied at 2-2. Eight games are still left in the classical time control.

World Chess C'ship: Deja Vu in New York

Indian Boxing Council president Brig. (retd.) P.K.Muralidharan Raja (right) said since the IBC had already started a basic structure, the partnership would boost the sport further.

IBC, Sporty Solutionz ink Rs. 100-cr deal
More »
go back to thehindu.com