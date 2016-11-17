The 33rd Youth National basketball championship will be held in Hassan from November 19 to 26.

In all, 24 boys’ and 22 girls’ teams are expected to participate.

“The aim of organising such tournaments in places other than Bengaluru is to improve the standards elsewhere,” said Basketball Federation of India’s president K. Govindaraj.

“Like how we held the Senior Nationals in Mysuru last time.”

On the occasion, Govindaraj also revealed that the BFI had lodged an official bid to host the 2017 FIBA Asia under-16 Championship for Women. — Principal Correspondent