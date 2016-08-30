Yogeshwar gets an Olympic upgrade

Even though India’s wrestlers had a controversial, forgettable outing at the Rio Olympics, there is good news on the Yogeshwar Dutt front.

With Russia’s Besik Kudukhov being found guilty of using banned substances, he has been stripped of his silver medal in the 60kg freestyle category at the 2012 Games, clearing the way for Yogeshwar’s bronze medal to now be upgraded to silver.

The Russian, who beat Yogeshwar and went on to finish runner-up, died in an accident in 2013. He was a four-time world champion and had won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics.

The Wrestling Federation of India admitted to having been informed about the decision but was waiting for a written confirmation from the International Olympic Committee before making an official statement.

“Hearing into his case had been on in the CAS for a while but a decision has come only now. We are still waiting for a written communiqué,” a WFI official said.

With this, Yogeshwar will join Sushil Kumar as the second Indian wrestler, and only the fifth Indian ever, to win an individual silver medal at the Olympics.

USA’s Coleman Scott will now be the sole bronze medallist.

Scott had lost to champion Toghrul Asgarov of Azerbaijan. According to repechage rules in wrestling, upgradation is on the basis of who the bronze medallist lost to in the opening round.

In case Asgarov had been convicted of doping, the American, who had lost to him in the semifinals, would have been upgraded.

The World Anti Doping Agency has been getting several samples from both the Beijing (2008) and the London (2012) Olympics retested in recent times, and many medallists have been stripped of their medals after being found guilty.