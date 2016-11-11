A resident of Tarkpora village in Bandipora district, Islam is a student of the Army Goodwill School.

Eight-year-old Kashmiri girl on Friday created history by winning the gold medal for India in the world Kick Boxing Championship of under-eight players in Italy's Andria.

“In five days, Tajamul Islam won six games,” said her coach Master Fasil Ali.

She defeated her rival from the U.S. to become the world champion in the kick boxing championship. She is first such player to achieve the feat from the volatile Kashmir Valley.

A Class 2 student, Islam represented India in Italy where the World Kick Boxing Championship, in which 90 countries participated, was underway.

“She (Islam) has created history by winning a gold medal in the game at the age of eight,” said PDP leader Waheed Parra, who is also J&K State Sports Council secretary.

In 2015, Islam won the national recognition after bagging the gold medal in sub-junior category National Kickboxing Championship in New Delhi.

Ms. Islam’s brother and two sisters also practice kickboxing.

Appreciating the talent, State Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar said, “It's a proud moment”.