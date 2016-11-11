TOPICS

sport

boxing

A resident of Tarkpora village in Bandipora district, Islam is a student of the Army Goodwill School.

Eight-year-old Kashmiri girl on Friday created history by winning the gold medal for India in the world Kick Boxing Championship of under-eight players in Italy's Andria.

“In five days, Tajamul Islam won six games,” said her coach Master Fasil Ali.

She defeated her rival from the U.S. to become the world champion in the kick boxing championship. She is first such player to achieve the feat from the volatile Kashmir Valley.

A Class 2 student, Islam represented India in Italy where the World Kick Boxing Championship, in which 90 countries participated, was underway.

“She (Islam) has created history by winning a gold medal in the game at the age of eight,” said PDP leader Waheed Parra, who is also J&K State Sports Council secretary.

In 2015, Islam won the national recognition after bagging the gold medal in sub-junior category National Kickboxing Championship in New Delhi.

A resident of Tarkpora village in Bandipora district, 65 km from Srinagar, Islam is a student of the Army Goodwill School.

Ms. Islam’s brother and two sisters also practice kickboxing.

Appreciating the talent, State Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar said, “It's a proud moment”.

More In: Other Sports | Sport | Other States | National
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Isinbayeva had already announced her intention to preside over the federation after her definitive exclusion from the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Isinbayeva runs for Russian athletics presidency
Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade (3) fights for control of the ball with Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside during an NBA game.

NBA: Wade beats Heat in Miami return, Durant streak ends
A team of refugee athletes competed in Olympics for the first time in Rio Olympics.

Half-billion dollar boost for refugee athletes, NOCs
Goel said the meeting was called keeping in mind preparations for the 2020 Olympics.

Goel: 'Government to have say in hiring coaches'

More »
go back to thehindu.com