There was no decisive result for the sixth game in a row.

There were no fireworks either, as Magnus Carlsen of Norway and Sergey Karjakin of Russia played out yet another draw at the World chess championship title match here on Friday. So, the score remains 3-3 at the halfway stage.

Karjakin will have white pieces for the second game in succession in the seventh game, not that he could gain anything significant after playing with white pieces in the sixth game, which saw the Ruy Lopez opening making a return.

That means four of the six games in the match have begun on similar lines.

Although all those games were drawn, most of them had provided a lot of excitement to the chess fan.

Game six, however, did not. It was all over in just two hours and 32 moves.

