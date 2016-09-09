: Tiger Woods said Wednesday he hopes to return to competitive golf next month at a tournament in California, but the 14-time major champion warned his much-anticipated return would depend on his continued recovery.

“My rehabilitation is to the point where I’m comfortable making plans, but I still have work to do,” the 40-year-old Woods, who has not played competitively since August 2015, said in a statement.

“Whether I can play depends on my continued progress and recovery. My hope is to have my game ready to go,” said Woods, who has been recuperating from back surgery since his last tournament.

The golf superstar said he is hoping to return to competition on October 13-16 at the Safeway Open in Napa, California. That event is the first of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season.

—AFP

