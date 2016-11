Women’s National: Sandhyarani upsets Chhotu

In a blazing performance, 23-year-old Y. Sandhyarani upset two-time World championship medallist Chhotu Loura 2-1 in a keenly-fought 54kg first round bout in the National women's boxing championship here on Sunday.

Sandhya, a 2011 silver medallist in 58kg, surprised Chhotu by throwing a flurry of punches and making an early impact. Even though the 33-year-old Railways boxer showed her good feet movement but conceded some ground due to the high speed onslaught of the Manipuri.

Chhotu maintained her composure to land come precise punches on counter-attacks. A solid right followed by a left and making Sandhya quiet in the third round.

Sandhya resorted to her natural style to give befitting reply to Chhotu. A well-directed right floored Chhotu and put her thorough a standing count in the closing moments.

“I was nervous and spoke to my father (who is a carpenter). He told me to fight fearlessly. I had planned to outsmart Chhotu with my speed,” said Sandhya, employed with the Border Security Force (BSF).The results: 54kg: Lalruatfeli (Miz) bt Anamika Kumari (Bih) TKO (R4), Chanda (Mah) bt Shilpa Limbu (Aru) 3-0, Soniya (UP) bt Geeta Thapa (Dhn) 2-1, Shaweta (Del) bt Gurwanti (HP) 2-1, Y. Sandhyarani (Man) bt Chhotu Loura (RSPB) 2-1, Shiksha (Har) bt Jamuna Boro (Asm) 2-0, G. Sujatha (AP) bt Ibadarisha (Meg) 3-0, Jyoti Bora (AIP) bt Charumani Mardi (Jha) TKO (R1), Richa Sharma (WB) bt R. Malarhi Sri (Pud) TKO (R3), Heena Choudhary (JK) bt Sikha Chand (Utk) 3-0, Purnima Rajput (MP) bt Parminder Kaur (Pun) 3-0, Lakpa D. (Skm) bt Nokjen Hangla (Nag) 3-0.

57kg: Soniya (Har) bt Nisha Jatav (MP) TKO (R2), Simpel Tanwar (Raj) bt Madhu Mala (Goa) TKO (R4), Solani (Mah) bt Thertha Lakshmi (Kar) 3-0, Shaily Singh (UP) bt Anju Bala (JK) TKO (R2), Premi Devi (Man) bt Jmsuinla Lemder (Nag) 3-0.

Reena (Chd) bt S. Sharmila (TN) TKO (R2), Sunita (AIP) bt Mamata Panda (Odi) 3-0, S. Lakeeya (Aru) bt Pynjanai Sancley (Meg) 3-0, Babita Solanki (Del) bt G. Sahara (AP) 2-1, Kiran Verma (HP) bt Sangeeta (D&D) 3-0, Suparna Das (WB) bt Servanthi (Pud) TKO (R3).

Kamla Bist (Utk) bt T.C. Lalaremruati (Miz) 3-0, Sonia Lather (RSPB) bt Seema Kumari (Bih) TKO (R2).

60kg: Monika (Har) bt Emisha Shaji (Ker) 3-0, Bharti Kaushik (Del) bt Rajri Devi (JK) TKO (R1), Daya Devi (HP) bt R. MuthuLakshmi (TN) 3-0, Mamta Verma (Raj) bt Swarnalata (Odi) TKO (R3); Bhagiya Sri (Mah) bt Vaishali Chand (Utk) TKO (R3), Renuka (Cht) bt Sapna (MP) 3-0, Shobha Devi (Man) bt Aradhana Patel (UP) 3-0, Preeti Beniwal (AIP) bt Pooja (Kar) TKO (R2), Lalrinnungi (Miz) bt N. Annapurna (AP) 3-0, Shiwani (Bih) bt Aarti Pal (Guj) TKO (R1), Aresangla (Nag) bt Prasanna Laxmi (Tel) 3-0, Priyanka Choudhary bt Ajneera (WB) TKO (R2), Anjali (Asm) bt Neema (Chd) 3-0, Subba (Skm) bt Narmadha J. (Pud) TKO (R2).

64kg: A. Manisha (AP) bt Stanzin Youthog (JK) 3-0, Nila M. (Pud) bt Rani Kumari (Bih) TKO (R2).

Ankita (HP) bt Shalini Naruka (Raj) TKO (R4), Suman (AIP) bt Minu Basumatary (Asm) 2-0, Ch. Latarani Devi (Aru) bt Saniya Abraham (Ker) 3-0; Pavitra (RSPB) w.o. Dolly Singh (WB), Nivedita (Utk) bt Rajpal Yadav (Guj) TKO (R1).

69kg: Memthoi Devi (Man) bt Alari Boro (Asm) TKO (R1), Simran (Mah) bt Salma Begam (Te) TKO (R4), Sakshi Kala (HP) bt Munesh Bala (Raj) TKO (R1), Sashi Kala (HP) bt Munesh Bala (Raj) 3-0, S. Marathmma (AP) bt Preethi (TN) TKO (R2), Sarika Kumari (Jha) bt Manju (MP) 3-0, Jagriti (AIP) bt Vinita Mahar (Utk) 3-0, Sohni (Chd) bt Anjali (Del) 3-0.