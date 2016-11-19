The boxing fraternity welcomes another new beginning hoping that the four years of administrative mess is finally over.

The newly-elected Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has taken the first step towards resuming domestic competitions by conducting the National women’s championship here from Saturday.

The boxers suffered the most in the fight involving different factions in the last four years, prompting the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to disaffiliate the Indian federation twice.

The last women’s National under a unified body was held two years ago at Raipur. Without any domestic competition and exposure trips, the progress of a generation of boxers, who would have graduated from junior to senior level, was severely dented.

Since the BFI has made the event mandatory (to be eligible for selection for international events), most of the top boxers, are expected to take part.

World Championship silver medallists Sarjubala Devi and Saweety Boora and former World junior champion Nikhat Zareen will be among the well-known names.

However, five-time World champion and Olympic medallist M.C. Mary Kom and former World and multiple Asian champion Sarita Devi are likely to skip the competition.

“It is good for the boxers that the National championship is happening again. We were desperate to compete and show our skills, but there was no federation. I hope we can see some good fights,” said Saweety.

Another experienced boxer Preeti Beniwal agreed. “Good that the domestic calendar has resumed,” she said.