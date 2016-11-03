When it comes to the women’s National chess championship, S. Vijayalakshmi can safely be said to have been there, done that.

A six-time champion, the country’s most seasoned Woman Grandmaster is looking to prove herself all over again when the 43rd edition of the premier event begins here on Thursday.

“I am not here to come second,” declares the veteran who is back to make up for the time devoted to motherhood. She is clearly the country’s strongest lady player not to become a Grandmaster. She has the required GM norms but needs to raise her rating to 2,500 from the present 2,390.

Going by her stupendous showing in the Chennai Open in January and her victorious campaign in the National Challenger in June, this title could well be Vijayalakshmi’s.

The 12-player field is led by Eesha Karavade, who has returned to the National championship after five years. Rated 2,425, Eesha has stayed away from the events in India in order to play stronger events abroad and add to her maiden GM norm.

“I am in good shape and looking forward to a good event. Obviously, everyone in the field wants to win the title. But I am ready to take it a round at a time and feel that I have the game to go all the way,” said Eesha.

For Eesha and Vijayalakshmi, the challengers include five other former champions — Padmini Rout, Mary Ann Gomes, Swati Ghate, Nisha Mohota and Soumya Swaminathan.

Holder Padmini is looking for a hat-trick of titles. For Swati and Nisha, among the more experienced players, the wait for a second title has stretched to a decade.