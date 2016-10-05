The 10th Women’s India Open golf will be held from November 11 to 13 with the tournament returning to the DLF Golf and Country Resort as the venue for the second year running.

Announcing the date and venue here on Tuesday, the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) also confirmed the return of defending champion Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark for the competition. Emily won her first Ladies European Tour title at the co-sanctioned event here in 2015, when she also won the Rookie of the Year award.

The $400,000 tournament, the flagship event of the Indian women’s golfing calendar, will also see 2014 winner Gwladys Nocera, Beth Allen of the USA and Frenchwoman Isabelle Boineau. World No. 33 Brittany Lincicome of USA is expected to be the highest ranked player in action in her maiden visit to India.

The Indian challenge will be led by Aditi Ashok, 18, who will be hoping to use the experience at the Rio Olympics in her maiden professional tournament on home soil since turning pro in January.

Aditi was also the best-placed Indian at the competition last year with a tied 13th finish as an amateur. Other Indians in the fray include current Indian Order of Merit leader Vani Kapoor, Sharmila Nicollet and Amandeep Drall. — Special Correspondent