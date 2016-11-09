It has not been rosy for the Tamil Nadu track and field stars in the junior Nationals history for some time now. The last time they wore the overall crown was at Nagercoil in 1996. Will the 32nd edition, sponsored by Sri Krishna Institutions, that begins at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday bring back happy memories?

The team believes so. “We have finished runners on several occasions but the overall position has eluded us for long. We are determined to prove our might this time around,” says Mohammed Nizamuddin, former international athlete and coach in-charge of the host contingent.

Kerala and Haryana wrested the top two slots in the previous edition at Jharkhand. But Nizamuddin is confident of a repeat of 1996. “We have fielded an equally strong team. Our under-14, 16 and 18 boys and girls are pretty good and they will deliver the goods for the team.”

The under-20 age group is Tamil Nadu’s big worry. “Kerala is pretty strong but our major drawback is that quite a few of our star athletes in this age group have moved out to greener pastures,” says Nizamuddin.

The host athletes have been working pretty hard at the Police Recruit School grounds over the last four days. Besides rigorous training, the team was taught the art of co-ordinating with one another. The relay baton exchange was also seriously looked into.

Tamil Nadu athletes are pretty strong in the sprints, jumps and the low hurdles. But the other big advantage is that most of them have had some feel of the Coimbatore circuit before.

The SDAT has worked for quite some time to get the ‘crumbling’ circuit to shape. With the repair works as good as over, athletes can heave a huge sigh of relief as the circuit, which is hosting the event for the first time, is one that embraces speed. So don’t be surprised if records (in jumps, throws and middle distance events) take a tumble from the first day.

Sixty-seven international athletes, including 37 girls, are in fray. The host boasts at least 10 internationals, including S. Mithravarun (China Youth Olympic Games participant), middle distance runner L. Samyasri (silver medalist at the World School Games in Turkey), R. Rajesh (Asian youth decathlon silver medalist), sprinter R. Naveen, long jumper J. Bubeshwar, K. Priya, Santhosh Kumar, Rochelle Maria, V. Subha among others.

About 2300 athletes from 25 States and Union Territories have confirmed their participation for the five-day meet, which will be officially inaugurated on Thursday afternoon.