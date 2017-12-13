Will not rush things for World title, says Vijender

more-in

Just over two years old in the professional circuit, Indian boxing star Vijender Singh says he is quite content with the two belts he has won so far and will not rush things in his quest for a World title next year.

Vijender has won all the nine bouts he fought so far and collected the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super-middleweight titles.

The 32-year-old will be fighting his 10th bout on December 23 here against Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu, putting both his titles on the line.

Amuzu has competed in 25 bouts, winning 23 of them — 21 of them being knockouts.

“He is a good boxer with 23 wins till now. It would be his first fight in Asia and he would be eager to win here.

“I am excited for this fight as I have sweet memories of the pink city where I spent a few months as a TC in railways,” Vijender recalled.

“I am training hard in the ring for my 10th professional fight. I am going to beat him, of course. Singh is the king,” he quipped.

As for the season ahead, Vijender said he is taking things slow.

“I am in no hurry and want to move ahead slow and steady. Every bout and every round for me is like a final and hopefully I would be able to have a go at the World title in the next year.

“I want to fight at the right time so that I am able to fulfil my aspirations,” said Vijender.