Western Railway and Central Railway won the men’s and women’s team championship respectively in the 82nd Railway athletics championship, organised by SRSA, here on Saturday.
The results:
Men: 800m: 1. Ajay Saroj (NER) 1:56.45s; 2. Vishamber (SWR); 3. Arjun (NR). 10,000m: 1. Shubhankar (WR) 31:47.55s; 2. Sharwan (NWR); 3. Pravesh (SWR). 110m hurdles: 1. A. Suresh (ICF) 14.66s; 2. Pinto (WR); 3. N.S. Abhishek (WR).
3,000m Steeplechase: 1. Sachin Patil (CR) 9:08.68s; 2. K. Nagraj (CR); 3. Mahendra (WR). 4x400m relay: 1. SWR, 3:18.28s; 2. SR; 3. NR.
Long jump: 1. Vigneshwar (SR) 7.48m; 2. S.E. Shamsheer (WR); 3. Nikhil Chittarasu (SR).
Best athlete: Jasdeep Singh.
Women: 200m: 1. Dutee Chand (CR) 24.24s; 2. Himashree (ER), 3. Merlin (WR). 800m: 1. Sushma Devi (CR) 2:14.74s; 2. Pinki (NER); 3. Komal (NWR). 10,000m: 1. L. Suriya (SR) 33:55.18s, NMR (OR: 34:00.28s); 2. Swati Gadhave (CR); 3. Manisha (CR). 100m hurdles: 1. Purnima (ECOR) 14.62s; 2. P.G. Adheena (SR); 3. Tinu Jacab (CR). 3000m Steeplechase: 1. Parul (WR) 10:42.84s; 2. Chinta (WR); 3. Preenu (SWR). 4x400m relay: 1. CR, 3:50.35s; 2. SR, 3. ER. Long jump: 1. V. Neena (WR) 6.38m, NMR (OR: 6.34m); 2. Rintu (WR); 3. Prajusha (SWR). Shotput: 1. Sandeep Kumari (NWR) 13.21m; 2. Pinki Dey (ER); 3. Saraswathi (SR). Javelin throw: 1. Annu Rani (DMW) 58.86m, NMR (OR: 55.80m); 2. Sharmila Kumari (NWR); 3. K. Rashmi (WR). Best athlete: Dutee Chand.