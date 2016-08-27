Women: 200m: 1. Dutee Chand (CR) 24.24s; 2. Himashree (ER), 3. Merlin (WR). 800m: 1. Sushma Devi (CR) 2:14.74s; 2. Pinki (NER); 3. Komal (NWR). 10,000m: 1. L. Suriya (SR) 33:55.18s, NMR (OR: 34:00.28s); 2. Swati Gadhave (CR); 3. Manisha (CR). 100m hurdles: 1. Purnima (ECOR) 14.62s; 2. P.G. Adheena (SR); 3. Tinu Jacab (CR). 3000m Steeplechase: 1. Parul (WR) 10:42.84s; 2. Chinta (WR); 3. Preenu (SWR). 4x400m relay: 1. CR, 3:50.35s; 2. SR, 3. ER. Long jump: 1. V. Neena (WR) 6.38m, NMR (OR: 6.34m); 2. Rintu (WR); 3. Prajusha (SWR). Shotput: 1. Sandeep Kumari (NWR) 13.21m; 2. Pinki Dey (ER); 3. Saraswathi (SR). Javelin throw: 1. Annu Rani (DMW) 58.86m, NMR (OR: 55.80m); 2. Sharmila Kumari (NWR); 3. K. Rashmi (WR). Best athlete: Dutee Chand.

Western Railway and Central Railway won the men’s and women’s team championship respectively in the 82nd Railway athletics championship, organised by SRSA, here on Saturday.

Please Wait while comments are loading...