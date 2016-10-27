Tamil Nadu’s Velavan Senthilkumar and Sunayna Kuruvilla clinched the under-19 titles in the Daly College sub-junior and junior National squash championships here on Thursday.

While Velavan retained his title without much of a fight after his opponent Abhay Singh, also from Tamil Nadu, threw in the towel at the end of the second game owing to a back strain, it was Sunayna’s maiden crown. She shocked top seed Akanksha Salunkhe of Goa in four games.

The results (finals):

Boys: Under-19: Velavan Senthilkumar (TN) bt Abhay Singh (TN) 16-14, 11-3, retd.

Under-17: Saksham Choudhary (Del) bt Tushar Shahani (Mah) 11-9, 11-7, 11-13, 4-11, 11-9.

Under-15: Yash Fadte (Goa) bt Neel Joshi (Mah) 11-6, 11-6, 11-4.

Under-13: Shreyas Mehta (Mah) bt Jay Vaknalli (Mah) 11-3, 11-6, 11-4.

Under-11: Yuvraj Wadhwani (Mah) bt Rohan Arya Gondi (TS) 11-3, 11-2, 11-6.

Girls: Under-19: Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN) bt Akanksha Salunkhe (Goa) 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.

Under-17: Amita Gondi (TS) bt Nikita Joshi (Mah) 11-6, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9.

Under-15: Ananya Dabke (Mah) bt Megha Bhatia (Del) 7-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5. — Sports Bureau

Under-13: Abhisheka Shannon (TN) bt Diksha Aurobindo (TN) 11-8, 10-12, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5.

Under-11: Kaavya Bansal (Mah) bt Diya Yadav (Kar) 11-3, 11-1, 11-3.

