Varun Kumar overcomes Loganathan’s challenge

In a hard-fought encounter, J. Varun Kumar overcame R. Loganathan 6-3 to triumph in the TNBSA State-ranking 6-Red snooker tournament here on Tuesday.

The cueists traded the first six frames in a cat-and-mouse game. Waiting for a clear opening, both kept the game open till about the eighth frame. “I am happy to have won, but wasn’t very pleased with my game,” said the lanky Varun, who started off with a commanding 67-8 win in the first frame.

The second frame saw both Varun and his opponent jostling for space.

And when Loganathan did find some, he took a healthy lead. Though Varun kept himself in the game, Loganathan won it 41-23. Stung to the quick, Varun polished off the next 40-5, hardly giving Loganathan a look-in.

That, however, did not break Loganathan’s resolve and the portly fighter came back with a 39-24 win.

And if this wasn’t enough he took the next too with some confident and clean potting and with much ease at 40-3.

That’s when it looked as if the tide had changed in Loganathan’s favour, but Varun had other plans.

He hung on to get past a series of defensive plays and did just enough to win and then took the next too.

The eighth frame saw Loganathan commit a series of fouls to give the already-in-lead Varun a chance to race ahead — a chance he grabbed with both hands. He closed the frame 49-9.

The confidence rubbed off and in the next Varun cleaned up the table, winning 55-0.

Earlier in the semifinals, Varun got past Prabhu 5-2 and Loganathan beat Senthil 5-3.

The results (final): J. Varun Kumar (MCC) bt R. Loganathan (SIAA) 6-3 (67-8, 23-41, 40-5, 24-39, 3-40, 39-28, 44-24, 49-9, 55-0.