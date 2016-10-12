World No. 2 Laura Massaro stopped Joshna Chinappa at the pre-quarterfinal stage of the US Open squash event here on Tuesday.

The Englishwoman needed just 27 minutes to work out a 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 win over the Indian for a sixth consecutive appearance in the last eight of the Open.

